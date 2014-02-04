Zooey Deschanel bringing animated fairytale series ‘Queen of Everything’ to FOX

Zooey Deschanel is diversifying.

The “New Girl” star is set to executive-produce a new animated series project at FOX entitled “Queen of Everything,” described as “a workplace comedy set in a modern fairytale world.” The show will center on an evil queen who realizes ruling a kingdom is no cakewalk “when you have no people skills and everyone hates you.”

Deschanel’s previous forays into animation include voice work for both “The Simpsons” and “American Dad” in addition to the 2006 big-screen comedy “Surf’s Up.” “New Girl” is currently airing its third season.

