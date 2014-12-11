Zooey Deschanel is Being Sued for Overworking a Horse

#Zooey Deschanel
12.11.14 4 years ago

For a minute I thought the Golden Globe nominations were going to be the most important entertainment news of the day. How wrong was I? How naive? 

Here's your journalism: Zooey Deschanel is being sued for overworking a horse named Literati. Because what else would Zooey Deschanel's horse be named? Literati is the only answer.

Turns out Deschanel signed a contract not to fatigue the horse or take “more than three jumping lessons per week” with it. Apparently when the horse was returned to owner Patty Parker, it was “injured and unusable.” Now Literati's veterinary bills are extreme and Deschanel is being asked to foot the bill. Sad.

Well, sad until you start thinking of the quirky stuff Deschanel probably asked the horse to do. Wear glasses? Crochet a headband? Have opinions about “Jules et Jim”? I'm already exhausted. But we all know why this story really matters: It gives us a reason to re-post the most adorable YouTube video of all time. Enjoy and HAPPY QUIRKY NEW YEAR'S.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zooey Deschanel
TAGSHORSESNEW GIRLZOOEY DESCHANEL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP