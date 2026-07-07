Miles Hewitt Makes Songs For The End Of The World

An interesting factoid about Miles Hewitt is that he studied poetry at Harvard. It was interesting to me, anyway. I assumed that the talented 31-year-old singer-songwriter would volunteer this in conversation, especially since his background suggests far greater knowledge of what good constitutes “good lyrics” than the music critic interviewing him. But “Harvard” did not come up in our 32-minute conversation until just over 21 minutes in, and only because I was the one who brought it up.

“You learn to pay attention to stuff,” he said during a Zoom call last month, after sounding slightly embarrassed by my Ivy League name-dropping. “Even just small technical things like, what if this period is a comma? That can change everything in a line of poetry. You don’t have periods and commas in songwriting, but the principles apply. Like, what if you change the word? What if this song that I thought was about “I” is actually happening to “you” instead? It’s like the feeling of pushing on something and feeling how it will push back on you, finding worlds and worlds and worlds within a single image or a single word. Even the idea that the world is really that alive, and that full of meaning, if you are willing to go looking for it and to find what’s there.”

Based on talking to him for a half-hour, I would say the title of Hewitt’s stunning new album out July 24 does not apply to him. Instead, Vainglory refers to some greater sense of mankind’s misplaced confidence in his own ability to control technology — or to prevent it from stripping humanity from the very things that once defined it. “It’s so Western colonial, so Enlightenment. It’s like Ecclesiastes — it’s vanity of vanities to believe that people have some kind of rare perspective, or rarefied power over the universe. That’s part of what the album title means to me,” he explained.

“It also has a second meaning underneath, which has to do with my own struggle in making it, and the desire to make something that is really glorious, and to feel the torturous artistic process that can get you there.”

If you can’t already tell, Hewitt is an artist interested in applying grand themes to grandly realized music. And on Vainglory, his first album in four years — his 2022 debut Heartfall was a critical hit — he achieves peak grandiosity, singing foreboding and apocalyptic songs about the dehumanization of modern life (by A.I., in particular) over spectral folk-rock that evokes the desolate, haunted landscapes depicted on the album’s cover. A fan of prime-era English folk (Nick Drake is among his inspirations), Hewitt’s music achieves a similar sort of slow-building, fully immersive despair, with his sensitive, reedy voice — a strange but alluring synthesis of Dan Bejar and Marianne Faithfull — softly intoning over music that glides from one mood piece to the next.

The attention to detail Hewitt pays to his words also applies to the music, which came together over the course of several years after the tour cycle for Heartfall ended. His support musicians come from a who’s-who of well-regarded indie-rock acts, from Destroyer to Cass McCombs to Andy Schauf. In some cases, he worked with different combinations of players to produce different versions of songs as Hewitt searched for what he wanted, a process that mirrored the spiritually questing of his lyrics.

“For me, what makes an album really special isn’t just that it’s good or that it sounds good, but it has that feeling to it,” he said. “It feels like something emotional that you can tell is coming from a particular place. And it just took a while to find that. It took going through a lot of iterations. I think by the end of the process, some of the musicians were just like, ‘Man, why are we doing version six when version three was just as strong?’

“I think that the album is a search. It’s both a search on the level of the sort of sociopolitical things, technological things we’re talking about, but it’s also about searching for the truth on a purely aesthetic level as well.”

You talked about chasing a certain feeling with this record. What was that feeling?

When I started writing the songs that would become this album — which was in 2021, 2022, and 2023 — I found myself writing a lot from almost like a bird’s-eye view down on the world. It didn’t feel like “Miles Hewitt” was the main character or the most important part of what was going on at all. I felt a little shy about doing that at first, because it was like, “Who gives you the right to write on such a large scale?” But these are concerns that are on everyone’s minds. The feeling of living through maybe not the end of the world, but an end of a world that we thought we were living in, is very much in the air right now.