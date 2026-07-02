Mountain Dew Baja Blast and UPROXX kicked off summer in Chicago this past weekend by bringing Latin trap superstar Dei V to Moonlight Studios and transforming the space into the ultimate beach getaway. Sure, when you hear the words “beach getaway,” you don’t exactly picture Chicago — but if anyone can turn the city into a coastal escape, it’s, well, us.

On June 26th, Mountain Dew Baja Blast and UPROXX officially rolled out the first stop of the Baja Blast Summer Series, a two-city free concert event celebrating the culture and music of two of the fastest-rising Latin artists in the game right now.

And Chicago showed up. Lines wrapped around the block before doors opened, where guests were treated to an exclusive shirt drop from cult-favorite streetwear label Half Evil.

Inside, a cocktail menu of tropical tequila, vodka, and rum-based drinks — each one infused with real Baja Blast (yes, really, and yes, it’s delicious) — kept the party going, while a tamale vendor made sure nobody was dancing on an empty stomach.

DJs Mamicana, M-Dok, and Mo Mami kept the energy locked in before Dei V hit the stage and delivered an electrifying set that had the crowd fully gone from song one.

The Summer Series is just getting started. Next up: Latin trap princess De La Rose takes over Los Angeles in late August. See you there! Until then, check out the recap from the weekend’s event above.