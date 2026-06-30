If you were in Chicago this weekend and didn’t make it to Moonlight Studios for the kickoff of the UPROXX Baja Blast Summer Series, we’re genuinely sorry — because you missed a great performance by Latin trap star Dei V, and some seriously great Baja Blast-infused cocktails.

The menu — made in partnership with 1800 Tequila and centered around Baja Blast (aka Mountain Dew’s gift to humankind) — featured four drinks built to complement the tropical beach-getaway theme of the night: the Mountain Dew Baja-Rita, the Baja Wave, and the Mango Baja Splash. If we had to pick a favorite, it’s a toss-up between the two tequila-based drinks — the bright, grassy notes of 1800 pair with Baja Blast like a match made in cocktail heaven. They’re that delicious.

Today, we’re giving you the full recipes to recreate the Summer Series vibes from the comfort of your own home. Sure, you won’t have Dei V performing live, but throw on “VeLDÁ” or “Contigo Na Más” and you can pretend you were there. It won’t be quite the same, but it’ll still taste delicious.

Check out the recipes below, and be ready to come to the Baja Blast Summer Series in Los Angeles in mid-August with De La Rose headlining. If the cocktail menu is anything like Chicago’s, you’ll want to arrive thirsty.

The Mountain Dew Baja-Rita

Ingredients:

Salt for the rim

Ice

1 oz 1800 Tequila

½ oz orange liqueur

1 oz fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

4 oz Mountain Dew Baja Blast

Method:

Salt the rim of your glass, fill it with ice, and set it aside.

Combine the tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and simple syrup in a shaker with ice.

Give it a good shake then strain into your prepared glass.

Top with Baja Blast.

Drink Notes:

The Baja-Rita is exactly what it sounds like: a classic margarita infused with Baja Blast for a fizzy twist. 1800 Tequila is the move here, it’s clean, agave-forward, and provides a nice kick to the otherwise sweet drink.

Mango Baja Splash

Ingredients:

Chamoy and Tajín for the rim

Ice

1.5 oz 1800 Blanco Tequila

1 oz mango purée

¾ oz fresh lime juice

¼ oz agave

2.5 oz Mountain Dew Baja Blast

Mango spear and lime wheel for garnish

Method:

Coat the rim of a highball glass with chamoy, then roll it in Tajín.

Fill with fresh ice.

Shake tequila, mango purée, lime juice, and agave with ice, until the shaker is cold to the touch,

Strain into your glass and top with Baja Blast.

Garnish with a mango spear and lime wheel.

Drink Notes:

Also made with 1800 Blanco, what we love about this drink is the interplay between the grassy agave flavor and the sweetness of the mango. The chamoy-Tajín rim kicks against the mango and citrus, providing a depth of flavor that keeps the palate excited.

Baja Wave