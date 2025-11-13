The Michael Bublé Holiday Music Takeover Is Here

Holiday music is more than background noise. For a few weeks each year, it becomes the heartbeat of the home. And for millions, that beat is Michael Bublé. His catalog is the signal families use to start decorating, cooking, wrapping, traveling, and hosting.

For longtime fans, the Canadian singer has become as much of a Christmas tradition as mistletoe and candy canes. For others, he is the sound that makes a living room feel like the holidays. And for brands, he is a forecastable, brand-safe environment that shows up in the moments people remember. Each December, classics like “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” spark a 912% lift in YouTube views and nearly 1900% more watch time.

That’s a huge jump in YouTube numbers (ten times more, in fact), and up to nineteen times more when connected television views are included. Nearly a quarter of those views occur on TV, as families gather and fire up playlists on their smart TVs.

This winter, UPROXX Studios and Warner Records are launching the first-ever 24/7 Michael Bublé Christmas Classics Livestream, blending his official holiday videos with festive visuals and cozy ambience to create an always-on, premium environment.

Running through November and December, the stream takes advantage of Bublé’s seasonal momentum with a high-attention, CTV-friendly experience. With it, nostalgia and emotion will generate measurable reach across YouTube and Connected TV.

If the goal is reach, repetition, and real sentiment, this is where holiday fandom lives. Scroll down to learn more. For brand reps, please email our sales team to discuss further.