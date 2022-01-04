adele-getty-full.jpg
Adele’s ’30’ Continues To Own The ‘Billboard’ 200 Chart With Its Sixth Week At No. 1

Adele’s 30 was the biggest album of 2021, as it was the only one last year to sell a million copies. It’s getting off to a cracking start in 2022, as well: It was the first No. 1 album of the year, and now it’s No. 1 on the Billboard 200 yet again for the sixth total week on the chart dated January 8, thanks to the 99,000 equivalent album units it earned from December 24 to 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, it was a major week for Michael Bublé’s 2011 album Christmas, as it shot up to No. 2 (just a spot away from its former chart-topping position). This is the album’s 100th week on the chart. Rounding out the top 5 are Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version), Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Beyond that, a couple of albums make their debut appearances in the top 10: There’s the Encanto film soundtrack, which jumped from No. 110 to No. 7, and the 1963 holiday album A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector rises from No. 11 to No. 10.

Speaking of holiday music, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for a third straight week. It managed to retain its top spot despite a big week for Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which rose from No. 5 to No. 2.

