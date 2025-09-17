You’re Buying YouTube All Wrong

“Aren’t I better off buying this via YouTube on the exchange?”
It’s a fair question if you’re an advertiser. The YouTube exchange (Auction/YouTube Select) provides a good path when efficiency and broad reach are the goal. But look deeper and think about the value and experience that matters most for your message and business.
Think of buying ads on YouTube through the exchange as buying a ticket to a music festival. You get in, but you’re at the mercy of the crowd — sometimes stuck in the back. Buying UPROXX Direct is like being side-stage with an all-access pass.
The Perks:
– Guaranteed access to Warner Music Group’s official artist channels (Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Linkin Park)
– 100% share-of-voice on superstar video drops
– 1.5B+ monthly CTV views on the biggest screen in the house
– Counts towards Google Video Incentive Program (VIP) partner commitments
Here’s a side-by-side comparison:
Impact Assessment
We mentioned this last week, but it bears repeating: just look at the benefit of surrounding curated cultural moments like New Music Fridays and Award Season Surges. After the VMAs, millions of fans replayed winners’ official videos on YouTube. That surge flowed to WMG artist pages — inventory only UPROXX can guarantee.
Check out these gains and think about the impact they could have had on your campaign:
– Sombr’s weekly YouTube video views jumped +150% to more than 200M
– Alex Warren soared +43% past 25M weekly YouTube views as he took home Best New Artist
– Busta Rhymes climbed +23% beyond 15M weekly YouTube views tied to his Visionary Award moment
That kind of fan excitement and cultural adjacency is beyond rare, but it’s unlockable with UPROXX Studios.
Takeaway: The exchange buys efficiency. UPROXX delivers cultural ownership.