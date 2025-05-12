The 20 Best New Whiskeys To Chase This May, Ranked

20. Bhakta Armagnac Cask Finish Bourbon 2011 ABV: 55.5%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Nicknamed the “Number One” release, this 12-year and 10-month bourbon from Bhakta was finished for an extensive 12 months in Armagnac casks. Comprised of just 11 barrels, this is a limited release. Tasting Notes: Nose: You get subtle notes of brown sugar and cooked dates on the nose of this whiskey right away. It’s clear the Armagnac is seizing the lead as it dances between vanilla pods and milk chocolate, with outright oak notes somewhere further off in the distance. Palate: Licorice, black pepper, and red raisins leap from the glass onto your palate with the initial sip of this whiskey. The licorice note in particular was unexpected, and it grows in prominence on the second sip, though brown sugar, plums, and blanched red pepper notes aid it. Finish: The finish is medium length and is carried by a viscous mouthfeel and the flavor of oak, dark chocolate, and a final kiss of star anise. Bottom Line: This polarizing bottle will excite those who love black jellybeans, star anise, and honeyed licorice root tea. For everyone else, it may be a bit of a puzzling pour, but with so many interesting notes dancing at the periphery of the sweet, herbaceous center, it’s hard to deny that this is an interesting albeit atypical bottle of bourbon.

19. Old Hamer 10, 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Distilled and bottled in Indiana, and coming from a 99% corn and 1% malted barley recipe, is this new bourbon release from Old Hamer. Aged for an impressive 10 years, this sourced whiskey spent its life maturing in charred, new oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey opens with a strong powdered sugar and corn pudding note, with some Rainier cherries and faint eau de vie notes. It’s a decidedly sweet set of aromas, but with the maturity and restrained richness that a decade resting in new oak can impart. Palate: The first thing that stands out is its heavy mouthfeel. This whiskey has a dense texture that pairs well with the strong hit of sweetness that kisses the tip of the tongue with cinnamon, red apples, corn syrup, and white pepper. There’s a bit of barrel char and a heavy vanilla character at the back end as well. Finish: The finish is brief, but becomes cloyingly sweet with vanilla and barrel char representing the primary flavors. There’s also some cinnamon, golden raisins, and nougat to round things out. Bottom Line: Old Hamer 10 is an impressive whiskey in several ways: notably for its viscous mouthfeel and atypical flavor profile. Unfortunately, these positives are overshadowed by the intensity of its sweetness and a brief finish that keeps this one just a shade short of the mark.

18. Whiskey JYPSI Tribute Double Barreled Bourbon ABV: 43%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Whiskey JYPSI’s Tribute Double Barreled Bourbon uses revived Cherokee White Corn in its grain recipe before distilling it and aging it for at least four years. Once that bourbon is aged to their liking, it undergoes a finishing process in new American oak barrels for 3-6 months at a lower proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Jypsi Tribute whiskey opens with cherry candy notes, sandalwood, and allspice. It’s an intriguing base that soon leads to an infusion of vanilla and oak notes. Palate: The palate continues the impression made by the nosing notes, as the flavor of cherry Luden’s cough drops combines with Red Vines, allspice, and oak. The texture is fairly unremarkable, and it lacks a dynamic flavor profile, but it’s a rather harmonious one that’s enjoyable to drink. Finish: The brief finish simply recalibrates the three core notes with oak and allspice dialed up, and the sweet cherry cough drop note turned down. Bottom Line: This is one of the simpler whiskeys I’ve had in a while, but rather than being a bad thing, it just makes one pay closer attention to each note, and all of them are fairly well-developed. For a simplistic, straightforward sipper, this one does have a bit of spice to challenge the palate, but overall it’s just an easy-drinking bottle, which I enjoyed.

17. Woodinville Straight Bourbon Finished in Tequila Barrels ABV: 50%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Woodinville Straight Bourbon Finished in Tequila Barrels is a product of head distiller and co-founder Brett Carlile’s wildest dreams. It’s a concept he had always wanted to explore, and after tinkering around, he landed on this final product. While it’s non-age stated, this bourbon was matured for at least five years. Tasting Notes: Nose: There are floral notes and hints of juniper on the nose at first, which is to be expected, but also some sage, caramel, and palo santo. I’ve always found Woodinville’s bourbons to be full of unexpected notes like coconuts and milk chocolate, and given some time to settle in the glass, those aroma notes are certainly there and play well with the others. Palate: On the palate, this begins like Woodinville’s base bourbon, but it evolves to include some notes of bubblegum, oranges, sage, and Tahitian vanilla. The Tequila barrel’s influence is evident without being heavy-handed, as the juniper from the aroma notes is faint and presents itself as more of a floral aspect on the tongue. Finish: The succinct finish is where the tequila barrels’ influence is most obvious, as white flowers, black pepper, youthful oak, and faint citrus notes close out the impressive pour with a slightly dry, Chardonnay-like climax. Bottom Line: As someone who appreciates agave spirits and adores American whiskey, I’ve seldom seen the two play nice in a single bottle. What makes each spirit so great can often get lost when attempted in a union, but Woodinville’s latest offering is here to challenge that notion. Continuing a string of increasingly impressive bourbons with a tequila-cask finish, this one certainly ranks among the best of them, transcending its lot in life to be not just a passable effort but an impressive one.

16. New Riff Sour Mash Single Malt Whiskey 2025 ABV: 57.6%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: It seems like New Riff is really leaning into an “everything but the kitchen sink” approach to its Single Malt whiskeys, and I’m here for it. This year’s blend features a combination of three mashbills with whiskey aged up to 10 years and finished in six different casks. It becomes challenging to track all the specifications, but suffice it to say that it includes Maris Otter Malt and Scottish Peated Malted Barley, with casks that include ex-Bourbon, Madeira, Oloroso Sherry, Red wine, and others. The end result is bottled at cask strength without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mesquite woodchips, orange blossom, sandalwood, and juicy apples come tumbling out of the glass as soon as this whiskey is poured. It has some of the hallmarks of smaller barrel maturation, though it isn’t immediately clear if anything other than 53-gallon barrels were deployed in this meticulously crafted blend. Palate: Once this whiskey passes the lips and hits your palate, those nosing notes all stand true. It’s an, at first, confounding melange of cask-influenced flavors that soon smooths out to reveal juicy apples, mesquite woodchips, and blood oranges. The flavor of oak also begins to settle in at midpalate and influences the taste as this whiskey takes a turn towards the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length and slightly tart, with flavors of blood oranges and BBQ rub, leaving an impression of oak and black pepper spice that closes things out. Bottom Line: While New Riff’s initial Single Malt offering was a light affair with a ton of sweet top notes, this expression delves more deeply into the savory side of the flavor spectrum. The results here are, frankly, a bit mixed, but despite requiring some time in the glass to coalesce, this is still a delightful expression that allows you to taste a ton of different flavors, muddled though they may be.

15. Compass Box Flaming Heart Blended Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 48.9%

Average Price: $135 The Whiskey: For this 25th Anniversary Edition of Compass Box Flaming Heart, 8th in the series, lead whiskymaker James Saxon is bottling a non-chill filtered expression that produced exactly 9,384 bottles. The components include liquid from Talisker, Benrinnes, and Laphroaig distilleries with “Williamson” Islay Malt in the mix as well. Tasting Notes: Nose: Initially, the nose is met with waves of lime rind, brown sugared peaches, mesquite woodchips, faint milk chocolate, and torched mango skin. The nose on this whiskey is really rich, and keeps you going back to the glass to unlock new layers. Palate: The palate opens on an austere note of peat smoke, mesquite wood chips, and nougat, before revealing pink peppercorns, peaches, cayenne, black pepper, and candied lime peels. Finish: The lengthy finish is almost chalky in texture, and it closes with brushed smoke, butterscotch, BBQ rub, hints of raspberry, and lime pith. Bottom Line: This is a deceptively delicious whiskey that, while not as harmonious as one would like, manages to surprise and delight all the same. I’ll be reaching for repeat glasses of this one and appreciating its jagged edges just as much as its rich chunks of unexpected tastiness.

14. Ardbeg Eureka Committee Release Single Malt Scotch 2025 ABV: 52.2%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: The Ardbeg Committee is celebrating 25 years. To honor that milestone, the brand is releasing Eureka!, a marriage of Pedro Ximinez sherry casks and roasted malt whiskey matured in ex-bourbon casks and offered at 52.2% alcohol strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Gentle whisps of smoke emanate from the glass in lockstep with touches of stewed apple, dates, and model glue before beseeching the onset of golden raisins, sherried mushrooms, and dark chocolate. It’s an earthy and alluring aroma profile with hints of honey roasted peanuts poking through on the back end. Palate: As it was on the nose, the smoke wafts over the tongue at first with stewed apples, raisins, dark chocolate, black pepper, and cinnamon bark following closely behind. Hints of leather and tobacco leaves crop up at midpalate before touches of toasted barley and nuttiness lead the way to the finish. Finish: On the finish, which is pleasantly lengthy, lends itself to flavors of wet tobacco leaf, black pepper, and hazelnut spread. Bottom Line: Ardbeg Eureka is a full-bodied whisky with a lot to offer on the front end before losing its bearing a bit as it barrels through the finish. No matter, though. It does enough to impress you with its brash interplay of fruit and smoke notes that it still manages to be a winner once it’s all said and done.

13. Mellwood Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky Bottled In Bond ABV: 50%

Average Price: $30 (Distillery Only) The Whiskey: This revived brand from the Pursuit Spirits crew was created to honor George W. Swearingen’s Mellwood Distillery, which dates its founding way back to 1865. This contemporary version is made according to bottled-in-bond specifications as a nod to Rudolph F. Balke, President of the original Mellwood Distillery Company, who played an instrumental role in passing 1897’s Bottled In Bond Act. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeyed cornbread and red pepper flakes make a stunning initial impression as the grain-forward aspects mingle with stewed Bartlett pears, youthful oak, and orange sugar candy straws. Palate: The palate detonates with a big pop of vanilla on the front end and an assertive punch of molasses that haunts the back of the mouth and plants a flag behind your molars. In the middle are the flavors of nutmeg, dry cedar, walnuts, and cacao nibs. Finish: The finish introduces green apples and black pepper spice to the party, succinctly closing with a touch of chewing tobacco leaf and rum-soaked prunes. Bottom Line: Pursuit Spirits came out of left field with two surprise, 375ml expressions earlier this spring, with Mellwood being one of them and Derby City being the other. While we’ve highlighted the impressiveness of the cask strength Derby City elsewhere, you shouldn’t sleep on this bottled-in-bond offering either. At this point, it should be evident to anyone paying attention that Pursuit Spirits knows good whiskey, and this one is just further proof of that fact.

12. River City Whiskey Willow Lawn Double Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: This is just the second release from River City Whiskey, and after the success of its maiden voyage, I’m eager to ride the wave with this one. This bourbon, dubbed “Willow Lawn,” originated in Indiana and matured for nine years before being finished in a second barrel for an undisclosed period. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey opens with brown butter, pie crust, and delicate orange pith and vanilla pod notes. There’s even the impression of a tropical fruit, like grilled pineapple beating at the heart of each whiff. Over time, as the whiskey settles, you begin to detect notes of coconuts, s’mores, and an intriguing butterscotch aspect, which I often find in bourbon finished with a toasted cask. Palate: On the palate, this one reveals a classic double-oaked flavor profile with dense oak tones immediately present along with toffee, toasted marshmallows, candied apricots, black pepper, oregano, and brown sugar. It’s a tightly packed flavor profile that matches its heavy mouthfeel, before tapering off a bit towards the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length and has hints of mocha, dark chocolate, and barrel char, along with some vanilla, black pepper, and toffee as it slowly sizzles away. Bottom Line: After its stunning debut, River City Whiskey is back with its second offering: this Double Barrel Bourbon dubbed “Willow Lawn.” It has some impressive turns, and while it doesn’t flow as harmoniously as their inaugural release, those who are taken by the concentrated charms of double-barrel bourbon will find a lot to like in this expression.

11. Chicken Cock Double Oak 10-Year ABV: 46%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Chicken Cock has upped their game. Building on their already fantastic 8-year-old Double Oak Bourbon, the brand returned to the drawing board and aged the whiskey for an additional two years to extract even more flavor. It was then proofed with Kentucky limestone water and bottled at 92-proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is effusive with notes of crème brûlée, Madagascan vanilla, and candied orange peels before demurring to notes of pie crust, bright red cherries, and faint menthol aromas. It’s a complete, lush aroma profile that defies expectations and really draws you into the well-developed confectionary notes. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey is awash with vanilla, green apples, and pie crust notes at first. The vanilla and green apple tones linger to midpalate, where golden raisins, black pepper, and figs start to make an appearance alongside a touch of mint, butterscotch, and barrel char. Finish: The finish is full of prickly black pepper spice, creme brulee, and more mint notes. It’s a bit brief, and a surprising set of flavors to end on, but neither of those facts truly mars the overall experience. Bottom Line: From start to finish, this whiskey completely surprised me. It was far more vibrant and full of light, sweet notes on the nose and palate than I expected, and even as it leaned more heavily into those barrel-driven notes of black pepper and barrel char on the finish, its allure never diminished. It’s still a bit rough around the edges and goes from 0-100 rather quickly with its spice-laden climax, but all the same, this is a must-try expression.

10. Star Hill Farm Wheat Whisky ABV: 57.35%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: For a brand that has historically been slow to innovate, Maker’s Mark sure hasn’t been shy about kicking out new products in recent years. The legacy distillery’s latest innovation fits the general shape of their previous output while completely reimagining it. The brand’s first-ever wheat whisky is aged for 7-8 years, is bottled at cask strength, and comes from a blend of two mash bills: one with 70% soft red winter wheat and 30% malted barley, and the other with 100% malted soft red winter wheat. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is evocative of gingerbread with a bit of barrel spice elevating further notes of butterscotch, golden raisins, and cloves. Palate: In the mouth, Star Hill Farm Whisky carries a lot of the traditional notes found in Maker’s Mark, but with more edge and leaner shoulders. Notes of Chelan cherries, honeysuckle, baked apples, nutmeg, and dark chocolate stand tall. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is medium-length, but prickly, which helps to punctuate flavors like honey, hay, baked apples, and earthy cinnamon bark. Bottom Line: What’s more shocking than Maker’s Mark releasing its first new mash bill in brand history is that it took so long. With wheat already playing a starring role in their production, a wheat whisky fits the overall DNA of the brand. It also gives them an interesting lever to pull as they usher in a new era of innovation. You don’t want to miss the boat, because if this bottle is a peek into the future, then the future is bright in Loretto, Kentucky.

9. Michter’s Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 55.1%

Average Price: $125 The Whiskey: This single-barrel product from Michter’s is bottled at barrel proof only after being subjected to the brand’s proprietary filtration process. While most other brands take a “one size fits all” approach to filtration, Michter’s is different in that they use a custom filter for every single one of their expressions and even update those filtration specs from year to year. The results speak for themselves. The bottling strength of this 2025 release ranged from as low as 107.4 proof (53.7% ABV) to as high as 115.2 proof (57.6 %ABV). Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is elegant. It sings with white flowers and oak before mint and allspice join the party, bringing along hints of caramel, vanilla custard, and cardamom. It’s a harmonious, rich aroma profile. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey becomes a bit rougher around the edges. Those spice notes are dialed up while the white flowers and caramel are more subdued, which allows space for brown sugar, barrel char, and vanilla custard flavors to come tumbling over your tongue and rushing up the roof of the mouth. Finish: The finish is lengthy and full of rye spice, peppercorns, caramel and cardamom, before ending off with a faint twist of cinnamon bark and barrel char. Bottom Line: Michter’s pretty much never misses. This year’s Barrel Proof Rye is as dynamic as ever, sanding off some of the rough edges that have made previous expressions so spicy. This one is a credit to the continued tireless work being done by the distillery to keep creating and recreating the best whiskey on the planet.

8. 2XO Icon Series: The Vinyl Blend Bourbon ABV: 52%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: The Vinyl Blend, sixth in 2XO’s Icon Series, was created to honor their founder’s love of music. This is a non-age stated Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that is brought down to 104 proof from its original cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon bark and smoked cherries, as though they were plucked out of a smoked Old Fashioned, strikes the nose at first. From there, notes of flan, rich oak, and leather flesh out the aroma profile. Palate: There’s a ton of caramel on the tip of the tongue with this one, and that heavy wave of sweetness brings Madagascan vanilla, earthy raw cinnamon, and barrel char along for the ride. While the volume on the caramel is dialed way up, throwing it out of tune with the other notes, the supporting cast is up to the task of enhancing those top notes as black pepper and smoked cherry notes rise up along the jawline with some tobacco leaf accents opening the door for the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish isn’t as put-together as I’d like, with the cacophony at midpalate continuing. That said, once your palate gets acclimated to all those notes playing at once, it does begin to smooth out, making each successive sip better than the last. Bottom Line: 2XO’s Vinyl Blend is big on flavor and arguably quite bold texturally, yet somehow it all comes together and smooths out as you continue to enjoy your glass. With the natural parallel to music being drawn, this one is reminiscent of some of Ornette Coleman’s more experimental work, seemingly complex and aggressive at first, before the underlying beauty of the selection begins to make perfect sense.

7. Blackwood Distilling 105 Proof Rye ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Blackwood Distilling has only previously put out cask-strength versions of its popular toasted bourbons and ryes, but new for 2025 are proofed-down versions of both. Brought to bottling proof using soft Kentucky limestone water, this 7-year expression hails from Indiana, utilizing MGP’s 95/5 rye recipe before being finished in toasted casks to impart extra flavor. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is full of bright barrel spice and restrained floral notes, with honeysuckle and fresh mint combining with black pepper, butterscotch, and vanilla bean aromas. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey really shows off its vibrancy as the flavors of toasted oak and butterscotch entice the tongue. As this whiskey expands across your palate, further notes of rye spice, vanilla extract, dried orange peel, winter mint, and clover honey begin to gain steam. It’s truly a delight. Finish: The lingering finish is full of orange blossom, honey, and gentle barrel spice notes. Before it’s all over you pick up a bit more black pepper and mint, as well. Bottom Line: Blackwood Distilling’s first rye offering to be brought to proof is simply dazzling. While many American whiskey fans appreciate and have become accustomed to full-throated cask strength offerings, there’s a ton of beauty to be found in expressions that are proofed down to reflect the producer’s desired flavor profile. Blackwood Distilling’s 105-Proof Rye exemplifies this ethos, making for a whiskey that is absolutely delicious on its own and completely killer in cocktails, too.

6. Frey Ranch Harvester Series 10th Anniversary American Whiskey ABV: 60.57%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: This new whiskey from Frey Ranch, released to honor their 10th anniversary, features whiskey aged between 5.5 and 7.5 years and distilled from grain grown right at the Frey Ranch farm. The five grains that comprise the mash bill are non-GMO dent corn, winter wheat, winter rye, barley, and oat. The final blend produced only 500 bottles. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes begin with an impressively rich hit of honeycomb and papaya with toasted almonds and black pepper spice undulating beneath the surface. Repeat nosings deliver more of the same notes, but they’re all well-balanced and well-developed, which whets the palate, priming you for an initial sip. Palate: On the palate, the flavor of black tea, peppercorns, oak, and nutmeg balances sweet honeycomb notes. The texture is fairly robust, with a medium-bodied mouthfeel that capably coats your palate while the black tea astringency and peppercorn spice prickles your tongue and the roof of your mouth. Finish: The finish is disappointingly brief, not because it’s particularly short, but because the flavors are so delicious and worth exploring that I’d like them to have a bit more time to be appreciated. Black pepper and oak have their say here, along with more honey and nutmeg notes. Bottom Line: This is a remarkably surprising expression that highlights the richness Frey Ranch is able to extract from its self-grown grains. By drinking way below its proof while maintaining a flavor profile that lives up to its elevated ABV, Frey Ranch has created a dangerously delightful sipping whiskey that will wow new fans and old ones alike.

5. Caleb’s Crossing Straight Rye Whiskey ABV: 56.88%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Caleb’s Crossing Rye, one-half of the twin-set of inaugural expressions from Washington Lafayette, is a curious expression. This 95/5 Indiana rye had primary aging in Kelvin Cooperage barrels before resting in ex-Tennessee rye barrels, then being finished for seven months in Pineau des Charentes white wine casks. The base liquid itself is eight years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: White peach, dried apricots, and cotton candy notes come across on the nose of this whiskey at first. Accents of honey and sweet mint come bubbling to the surface once the ethanol has a chance to relax and the whiskey settles into the glass. Vanilla frosting and touches of Rainier cherries can also be found. Palate: Once in the mouth, the light, sweet notes claim the center stage with peach rings and Bartlett pear notes joining white sugar, allspice, almond meat, the Pineau upfront, and gentle rye spice tones buried in the center of it all. The liquid itself has a good bit of grip, allowing it to cling to your palate gently without distracting from the flavor. Finish: The finish on this one is short to medium, but it’s exceedingly pleasant with wildflower honey and white peach notes held together by allspice as it recedes from the palate. Bottom Line: The art of contorting 95/5 rye in one’s preferred image is a challenging one, given the vastness of whiskeys on the market that are competing to do that very thing. Caleb’s Crossing Straight Rye, however, does more than succeed in standing out. It goes a step beyond in transcending the whiskey’s base recipe by slow proofing and utilizing different casks to create a flavor profile that’s both familiar and wholly its own. This is one of the most impressive inaugural rye releases I’ve seen over the past few years, and it should absolutely be a part of your collection as soon as possible.

4. The Glenrothes 15-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 43%

Average Price: $105 The Whiskey: The latest expression in The Glenrothes lineup, this new 15-Year Single Malt, launched late last year, has been on our radar for a while. Though a formal review has eluded us until now, it’s clearly quite impressive. The whisky in this release was aged for 15 years in European oak sherry seasoned casks that were produced in Spain. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whisky kicks off with wonderful apricot and candied walnuts, with juicy Sherry notes rounding them out. Maple syrup, brown sugar, and gentle leather tones add additional nuance with passing time. Palate: In the mouth, this whisky is silky with plenty of orange blossom and honey notes at the tip of the tongue, which then lead to cloves, cinnamon, brown sugar, and white peach notes at midpalate. Candied ginger, hints of pie crust, and raw almond notes are also wonderfully displayed here. Finish: The finish is moderate and delicate, with the mouth-coating texture of the whisky at midpalate receding and leaving behind hints of hazelnuts, honey, and orange marmalade with white pepper. Bottom Line: The Glenrothes 15-Year is a surprisingly precocious whisky with supple features that coat your palate in its charms. Restrained, bright spice notes play well with such rich sweetness here to create a complete whisky and a sumptuous sipping experience that you don’t want to miss.

3. Bourbon de Luxe 8-Year Bourbon ABV: 59.5%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Bourbon de Luxe is back again! This revived brand, presented by Rolling Fork, has been on our radar since their inaugural release, and this time they’ve got an 8-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, bottled at cask strength. This three-barrel blend produced just north of 500 bottles. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this bourbon is full of expressive citrus notes, think of candied orange peels and apricot jam, and an underlying peanut brittle sweetness accents those. Further notes of vanilla candy, maple syrup, black pepper spice, and mature oak are also present. Palate: Once in the mouth, Bourbon de Luxe’s latest batch is remarkably slick and oily, traveling well across the palate and gently sinking into your taste buds with caramel, black cherry, and milk chocolate flavors before those quickly recede and reveal earthier, sweet notes of nougat and candied walnuts. Finish: The finish is medium-length and aided by the whiskey’s oily viscosity. As it concludes, black pepper, cloves, and lighter butterscotch notes are evident. Bottom Line: This remarkably well-rounded bourbon release really shows just how carefully the Rolling Fork crew have curated the whiskey barrels in their employ. Building on a stellar initial release, this offering bests their first expression by leaps and bounds, making it a can’t-miss bottling of this beautifully labeled revival.

2. Dalmore Luminary No. 3-2025 Edition 17-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 49.2%

Average Price: $400 The Whiskey: The Dalmore Luminary Series was created to showcase rare limited edition single malts, created in partnership with Scotland’s Design Museum, V&A Dundee, to bring together the worlds of whisky and design. This impressive 17-year offering was initially matured in American white oak ex-Bourbon casks before being finished in a variety of casks, including Calvados, vintage Calvados (1989 and 1999), Matusalem sherry, Apostoles sherry, and red wine from Bordeaux and Châteauneuf-du-Pape. The final blend of whisky is bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied orange peels, brown sugar, whisps of cinnamon, and sorghum can all be found on the nose of this delectable whisky. Sweet malt notes are thrumming in the background with a bit of Tahitian vanilla and peanut brittle. This is a winner. Palate: Whoa! Wildflower honey and orange pith leap out at first, while barley tones, sweet Sherry, restrained nuttiness, faint cinnamon, stewed apple, Tahitian vanilla, and sorghum notes continue the flavor profile’s evolution at midpalate. Finish: The medium-length finish takes a turn toward the sweet malt tones with a touch of dark chocolate, nougat, and sweet orange pith standing out. It’s a harmonious, mouth-wateringly juicy send-off with just a kiss of oak at the end. Bottom Line: This is a self-assured whisky that works well from its base of sweet barley to incorporate rich semi-sweet tones as well as more austere oak and citrus-inflected notes. With a mouth-coating texture and several layers of flavor to draw from, this is an eminently drinkable whisky that you’ll want to savor at length.