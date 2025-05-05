The Entry-Level Bourbon: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Michter’s was recently voted the World’s Most Admired Whiskey Distillery, and its flagship bourbon is the most readily available example of why. For this expression and the rest of its whiskey lineup, Michter’s uses a proprietary filtration process to optimize the flavor coming from its barrels. Here’s Why You Need It: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon is consistently near the top of our lists, whether that be for silky sipping or thanks to its widespread availability, this is a seriously delicious bourbon that you should always have on hand. Thanks to its relatively low proof, it serves as a great gateway into the wider world of bourbon, but even once you develop your palate, it’s an excellent bottle to revisit and enjoy. Basically, this bottle will never get old. The “Everyday Sipper”: Evan Williams Bottled in Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Evan Williams Bottled in Bond is often named as one of, if not the best, bourbon under $20. Aged for at least four years, per the Bottled in Bond regulations, this 100-proof bourbon is almost as readily found around the country as Evan Williams “black label.” Here’s Why You Need It: An everyday sipper should be a bottle that outpaces its cost by delivering high-quality bourbon at a bargain price. While there are a lot of affordable bottles that do just that, Evan Williams Bottled In Bond is the one you should target.

Delicious Heaven Hill juice at a sturdy price, capable of standing tall in a cocktail, over the rocks, or taken neat? That’s the versatility every “everyday sipper” needs, but only a few reliably deliver. Evan Williams Bottled in Bond is one of them. The Affordable High Proof Bottle: Old Grand Dad 114 ABV: 57%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Old Grand-Dad 114 is frequently cited as one of the best budget bourbons on the market, and for 2024, that still hasn’t changed. The high-rye recipe from Jim Beam also goes into its lower proof versions, Old Grand-Dad standard, and Old Grand-Dad Bonded. Here’s Why You Need It: Somewhere along your journey, someone is going to rant and rave to you about how good Old Grand Dad 114 is. Let them talk. That person is there to help you, and if that person is me, then that goes double! The high-rye mash bill of this bourbon gives it a bit more spice, and while the elevated ABV might be concerning to newcomers, once your palate is acclimated to higher proof bourbon, I’m confident that this one will become one of your best friends.

The Premium High Proof Bottle: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof ABV: 65.3% (Varies by batch)

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is often heralded as the single best value in all of bourbon. Why? Because it’s a consistent product, released three times a year, that clocks in at full barrel strength and is aged for at least 11 years. This one is last year’s “B” Batch, B524, and it was matured for 11 years and two months. Here’s Why You Need It: There are very few bottles over which bourbon enthusiasts develop such a strong consensus, but the classic Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is one of them. You might, at times, hear it casually called “the best value in bourbon,” and honestly, that’s a pretty good way of summing it up. Cask strength, 11+ year bourbon is still a scarcely available commodity, so to be able to reliably find this one right around the $80 mark is a joy worth celebrating. Oh, and specs aside, it’s consistently one of the best bourbons released each year. Don’t sleep. The Easy-To-Find Single Barrel Bourbon: Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $44

The Whiskey: This bottle, a single-barrel version of Four Roses’ OBSV recipe (learn about all of their recipes here), is an absolutely classic bourbon. The brand describes the OBSV recipe as having a delicate, fruit-forward yeast and a high-rye mash bill. Here’s Why You Need It: Single-barrel bourbons are like snowflakes — no two are alike. One of the first bourbons I ever bought on my whiskey journey was this bottle right here, and I loved it! The second one I bought was slightly different, and every subsequent bottle has continued that trend, but they’re all reliably delicious, and rolling the dice on that variety is exactly what makes single-barrel bourbon so fun to chase. The Difficult-To-Find Single Barrel Bourbon: Willett Family Estate Bourbon ABV: 71.2% (Varies by barrel)

Average Price: $950 The Whiskey: Willett Family Estate Bourbon is well-known as some of the most exclusive, exorbitantly priced, and, yes, excellent bourbon on the market. Drawing barrels from a number of sources (including their own self-distilled whiskey, which is now in the ten-year age range) and maturing them at the distillery’s property in Bardstown, Kentucky, is part of the magic, making every single barrel unique and never to be seen again. This particular barrel produced just 124 bottles and was selected by Bill Thomas for the Jack Rose Dining Saloon in D.C., who was famously among the first three people to select a single barrel from Willett. Here’s Why You Need It: Look, some people consider the Willett Family Estate bottles as the final frontier of bourbon enthusiasm (aside from “dusty hunting” aka chasing bottles from years ago). I warn you of that because they’re both extremely rare and generally very expensive, so if you never make it to this stage of being a whiskey nut, that’s perfectly fine. However, if you’re a completionist who will stop at no cost to acquire some of the most sought-after bottles in all of bourbondom, well, then this one will cost you. Truth be told, they’re typically worth it, too, if you find a bottle from the right barrel.

The Craft Bourbon: Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bottled in Bond ABV: 50%

Average Price: $52 The Whiskey: Holladay Distillery in Weston, MO, is a beautiful destination where a new generation of bourbon makers is casting the dye for an incredible future. With Master Distiller Kyle Merklein steering the ship, Holladay is putting out two excellent 6-year bourbons from a rye-based and a wheat-based mash bill. Here’s Why You Need It: Holladay is one of those craft distilleries that came on the scene and immediately started sweeping up awards, but more than that, they actually got real deal bourbon enthusiasts excited. The brand took the atypical step of waiting six long years before releasing its debut bourbon, and the results speak for themselves: two years later, this is undoubtedly one of America’s premier craft distilleries. You absolutely need some craft bourbon in your collection, and there are few brands doing it as well as the folks in Weston, Missouri. The Bottled in Bond Bourbon: Early Times Bottled In Bond ABV: 50%

Average Price: $25 The Whiskey: Early Times is a historic brand first launched in 1860 by John Henry “Jack” Beam, Jim Beam’s paternal uncle. In 2021, it was announced that the production of this bourbon would be moved from Brown-Forman, the brand’s previous owner, to the Barton 1792 Distillery under new owner Sazerac. Here’s Why You Need It: “Bottled in Bond” is an essential category in American whiskey. Established in the late 19th century to protect consumers from rectifiers who were placing profits before safety (ever hear about moonshine and illicit alcohol blinding or killing people in the early 1900s?), the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was actually the first federally established consumer protection act, making it historically significant. History aside, though, bottled in bond bourbon is considered a great equalizer because it established a set of rules that all distilleries have to abide by, making it a cool way to compare and contrast production methods and perceptions of quality across the industry. Given the fact that this juice is great and a solid value proposition ($25 for a LITER of bourbon!?), this is the one I’d recommend above all others for fleshing out your collection.

The Best “New” Bourbon: Wild Turkey 8-Year 101 Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Talk about making a splash! After banishing one of its most beloved offerings as an export-exclusive and teasing domestic drinkers with last year’s 70th Anniversary bottling, Wild Turkey is finally ready to make 8-year, 101-proof bourbon a part of its everyday American whiskey lineup. It utilizes Wild Turkey’s sole bourbon mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley, made in the same way as classic Wild Turkey 101 but aged for eight years. Here’s Why You Need It: Every American whiskey enthusiast, maybe even every American, can be swayed by the most potent word in marketing: “new.” Well, this brand-new expression from Wild Turkey is pretty potent too. The beauty of this one is that it’s kind of a call back to the bourbon Wild Turkey was making for the domestic market in the early 90s, so it doubles as a sort of neo-dusty, and a flat-out delicious new expression that you don’t want to miss out on.

The Bourbon That Will Shock Connoisseurs: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 64.60%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Some bourbon lovers might be surprised to see Jack Daniel’s on this list, but it’s time to let you in on two open secrets in the enthusiast community. One: Jack Daniel’s meets all the requirements to be called a bourbon. Sorry, not sorry. Even their Master Distiller says so himself. Two: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof is one of the best values in the bourbon world, capable of going toe-to-toe with classics like Elijah Craig Barrel Proof in blind tastings. Here’s Why You Need It: Not enough people know how good Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey is. Hell, not enough people know that it’s a bourbon! If you’ve got a friend who swears up and down that bourbon can only be made in Kentucky, pull this one out and blow their mind for kicks. Then just sit back and enjoy the deliciousness in your glass. You earned it.

The “Reasonable” Unicorn Bourbon: Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 47.2%

Average Price:$400 The Whiskey: Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the more rigorously refined bourbons on the market. That’s not just lip service. Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson, painstakingly comb through Michter’s voluminous well-aged barrel inventory for this release annually and subject it to their own proprietary custom filtration process to dial in the flavor. Sure, there’s a big fat 10-year age statement on it, but as the two of them are fond of saying, “We don’t just age it for 10 years and a day.” Here’s Why You Need It: This bottle can get to be a bit pricy, but it is worth every single penny from a quality standpoint. It’s a decadent, oak-laden pour that a large contingent of bourbon fans consider an annual threat for the title of “best bourbon of the year.” Best of all, is that while it is pretty tough to find, it can be found within reason if you’re persistent. The thrill of the chase is part of the hobby, and bagging this unicorn is as thrilling as almost any other. The “Unreasonable” Unicorn Bourbon: Michter’s 20-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 57.1%

Average Price: $1,200 The Whiskey: Heralded as one of the most exceptional bourbons of the modern era, Michter’s 20-year bourbon is a rare treat that hasn’t been released since 2022. For the production of this expression, Michter’s — which was recently named the World’s Most Admired Distillery — utilizes bourbon of the highest quality, which has rested for a minimum of 20 long years in new American white oak barrels before it’s approved for bottling by the distillery’s tasting panel which includes Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. Here’s Why You Need It: Not only was this bourbon number one on the UPROXX list of 2024’s best bourbons, but it rightfully deserves a spot as one of the best bourbons of all time. It’s that good. It’s expensive, it’s extremely rare, and the average bourbon enthusiast might never have the opportunity to purchase one for both of those reasons. Again, if you’re willing to go to the edge of the Earth for that one bottle everyone says is impossible to find…then this is the one you’ll need to seek out.

The Mixing Bourbon: Jim Beam Black Label 7-Year Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: The new and improved Jim Beam Black Label is the result of tireless tinkering from Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe. New for 2024, the long-standing Jim Beam expression now has an age statement and a slightly altered flavor profile designed to optimize the distillery’s 7-year-old bourbon profile. Here’s Why You Need It: This is a bottle that fits into several categories: entry-level, “everyday sipper”, you name it. I’m slotting here because it also quietly makes some of the best damn bourbon cocktails in the game. Whether you’re going for an Old Fashioned or a Mint Julep, this bottle can do it all, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to pour it into mixed drinks. The Non-Distilling Producer Bourbon: Binder’s Stash 9-Year “Swing Juice” Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 58.75%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Binder’s Stash releases used to be black and white: either you loved them, or you hadn’t tried them yet. The same could be said for the brand’s color scheme, which previously only came in black and white, but for 2025, Binder’s Stash is shaking things up and debuting new colorways, including this one, reminiscent of Tiffany blue, to house some premium 9-year bourbon from Indiana. Here’s Why You Need It: Non-distilling producers, or NDPs, are extremely common in the bourbon industry, so you’d do well to familiarize yourself with all of the best. Rare Character, Pinhook, and Frank August are among the most popular brands that fit under the banner, and major brands like Bulleit, Wild Turkey, and Penelope, formerly fit into the category. Binder’s Stash is a new brand that has quickly risen in the ranks to become one of the most enviable purveyors of high-quality single-barrel bourbon in the entire industry, and that’s no easy task. A word to the wise: most of their bourbon expressions sport an all-black label and wax top, but in 2025, they’ve been slowly introducing new colors. Rest assured, they’re all f*cking delicious.

The Bourbon All Your Friends Will Ask For: Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $135 The Whiskey: One of the most polarizing and hyped bourbons in all of the land, Blanton’s is the original single-barrel bourbon. Launched in 1984, each bottle of Blanton’s is the product of a single barrel, an idea hatched by Buffalo Trace’s then Master Distiller Elmer T. Lee. Here’s Why You Need It: Look, I’m not saying Blanton’s isn’t a good bourbon. It’s tasty stuff that sometimes gets a bad rep because it’s “John Wick’s favorite whiskey,” and a ton of casual bourbon fans know enough to ask for it by name. That’s resulted in it disappearing from liquor store shelves as its popularity has skyrocketed, resulting in eye rolls from whiskey hipsters who were sipping the stuff before it was cool. But because of that, your friends are going to want to try it when you offer your bourbon collection to them. Be nice, and have it on hand even if you prefer something slightly further off the beaten path. The Bourbon All Your Friends Should Be Asking For: Rare Breed Bourbon ABV: 58.4%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed was initially introduced as Wild Turkey’s (really Jimmy Russell’s) response to the launch of Jim Beam’s Booker’s. Launched at a time when high-proof bourbon was less en vogue, it reflects Jimmy’s prescience in predicting the market’s future. Here’s Why You Need It: I’ve been screaming from the mountaintops about the fact that Rare Breed is one of the best, most consistently overlooked, limited-edition-level bourbons that’s readily available today. So much so that I’ve faced my share of shushes on X (formerly Twitter) for telling people to taste it blind against expensive bottles. Those who dare follow my advice are consistently blown away. Now it’s your turn.

The Rye For Bourbon Drinkers: Old Forester 100-Proof Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: Originally launched in 2019, Old Forester Rye quickly became a fan favorite and a bar staple. Utilizing a historic mash bill acquired by Owsley Brown in 1940, Old Forester Rye consists of 65% Rye, 20% Malted Barley, and 15% Corn. Here’s Why You Need It: You might’ve been expecting one of those so-called “Kentucky style,” “barely legal” ryes, which feature as little as 51% rye in the mash bill and a beefed-up corn presence. Nope. With Old Forester’s 100-Proof Rye you’ll find a damn delicious sipper that eschews some of those more minty, earthy, dill-tasting notes for a sweet experience that will leave even the harshest skeptic impressed. Believe me, this is the gateway rye every bourbon fan needs in their collection. The Hidden Gem Bourbon: Premier Drams Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 56.8%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Here’s Why You Need It: Thanks to the IYKYK source of most of these casks (which is undisclosed due to NDAs), this bottle is a unicorn hiding in plain sight. Additionally, most people don’t know about this brand yet. What truly makes it a must-buy hidden gem, however, is that this is low-proof, cask-strength bourbon of outstanding quality. I happen to believe that the industry will take a turn towards lower-ABV, barrel-proof bourbon, and as an early adopter, Premier Drams is poised to be the next big thing. The Bourbon For People Who Don’t Drink Bourbon: Woodford Reserve Bourbon ABV: 43.2%

Average Price: $40

The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve Bourbon is frequently cited as one of the best bourbons for beginners for two main reasons: it’s bottled at a relatively low proof and has an assortment of rich, balanced, and crowd-pleasing flavors. Woodford Reserve is owned by Brown-Forman, which also includes Jack Daniel’s and Old Forester in its portfolio. Here’s Why You Need It: Not only is this a classic example of high-quality Kentucky bourbon, but thanks to its relatively low proof and deceptively smooth flavor profile, it’s a bottle that whiskey-averse drinkers can actually enjoy. As an industry professional, I’ve led countless tastings for newbies, and this bottle is the one that most consistently wins them over. The Hazmat Bourbon: Garrison Bros. Cowboy Bourbon ABV: 70.1%

Average Price: $280 The Whiskey: Garrison Brothers has been cranking out the best craft bourbon in Texas for a long time, and as one of the OGs, it’s only right that they have a premium cask-strength expression. That expression is Cowboy Bourbon, which is made with Food Grade #1 white corn and aged for six long years under the Texas sun. Here’s Why You Need It: Not only is this a full-throated, bold introduction to Texas bourbon, but it also doubles as an encapsulation of what makes hazmat bourbon (bourbon over 140 proof, and thus able to be categorized as hazardous material that you can’t bring on an airplane) so sought-after. It’s brash, it’s a little rough around the edges, and it’s also jam-packed with flavor. There are plenty of great examples of hazmat bourbon out there, but none is as unapologetically bold as Garrison Bros’ Cowboy Bourbon.

The Finished Bourbon: Jos. A. Magnus Cigar Blend Bourbon ABV: 57.76%

Average Price: $190 The Whiskey: Jos. A Magnus Cigar Blend is the heralded premium expression under industry icon Nancy Fraley’s purview. Eschewing the trend of releasing premium bourbon annually, Cigar Blend is released sporadically in limited batches. The one we have is Batch 208, nicknamed “Maduro,” which was released as part of a series of batches 207-212 earlier this year featuring a blend of 9-year-old MGP 36% and 21% rye-recipe bourbon, 16-year-old Barton rye-recipe bourbon, and 20-year-old MGP 36% rye bourbon. Here’s Why You Need It: A few years ago, creating “cigar blends” became a popular trend in American whiskey. This is the bottle that kicked off that craze. The idea behind it was to produce an elegant, nuanced bourbon capable of standing up to the bold, smoky flavors of a cigar, and able to evolve over the length of an entire stick. Many have set their sights on that lofty goal, but none have consistently achieved it like Jos. A. Magnus, making it the ideal finished bourbon to have in your collection. The Talking Point Bourbon: Jimmy Red Sweet Mash Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Jimmy Red Bourbon is made using a unique corn varietal, Jimmy Red, which the brand helped save from the brink of extinction. Ecological heroics aside, this isn’t your garden-variety bourbon – it utilizes locally grown grains, is likewise proofed with local water, and is made according to the exacting standards of the Bottled in Bond Act. Here’s Why You Need It: This whiskey has three intriguing factors on its side: it’s bottled in bond, it’s a sweet mash product, and it’s made from a nearly extinct corn varietal that the distillery is almost solely responsible for rescuing. Aren’t you already curious to know more? It’s also from a distillery we named one of the best outside of Kentucky, and one of our best under-the-radar bourbons for 2025.

The Best Non-Kentucky Bourbon: Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery, and its experience is fully reflected in its Barrel-Strength Bourbon. For its premier undiluted offering, the brand uses some of its oldest barrels, which are aged between 4 and 7 years. Here’s Why You Need It: This expression, affectionately known in some corners as “Brooklyn BTAC” is so damn bold and flavorful, but it’s also shockingly under the radar thanks to the fact it comes from the Empire State and not the Bluegrass one. You, however, shouldn’t let that deter you from picking up a bottle of this unassuming world-beater. It finished second only to Jack Daniel’s elusive Coy Hill offering in our “best non-Kentucky bourbon” ranking, and when factoring in availability, it easily deserves the top spot. The One Bourbon To Rule Them All: Rare Character Brook Hill Bourbon ABV: 65.54%

Average Price: $600