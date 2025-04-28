Part 1: The Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: This one gives off rosewater and white peach notes immediately, with some dilute honey joining them on the nose and palate. There’s some white pepper along with vanilla and black tea with cream here as well. It’s a fairly dull experience, honestly, but each of the flavor notes plays well with each other, so this is a whiskey I could drink all day long. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: On the nose, this one is impressively dark and sweet with mature oak and brown sugar leading the way. On the palate, this whiskey is buttery and quickly coats your tongue in flavor while hanging around at the edges of the jaw and offering a lithe, slowly receding finish with a touch of black pepper spice and dark cherries. Not only is this one really smooth, but it’s also surprisingly multi-layered. We’re only on taste two, but I can tell this one will go really far in today’s test.

Taste 3 Tasting Notes: This whiskey opens with convincing Rainier cherry and brioche bun notes, and on the first sip, those notes become slightly sweeter and more buttery while joined by some faint honey, youthful oak, and allspice. This is smooth, yes, but also surprisingly rich. I can detect a slightly higher proof, but it doesn’t at all detract from the easy-sipping experience, which is a huge bonus. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: The nosing notes on this one open with some cocoa powder, dried plums, and clove, while the palate introduces some toffee and a splash of citrus atop a bed of mellow oak and vanilla. This is a tad bit restrained and straightforward but damn is it delicious, and it’s probably the smoothest bourbon of the flight so far. These flavors just work so damn well together, it’s hard to find a single flaw here.

Taste 5 Tasting Notes: Coming off of the last glass, this one comes across as decidedly faint with dilute honey, youthful oak, and apricots. The palate livens things up a bit with some white pepper spice playing nicely with pie crust, Golden Delicious apples, and a hint of clove. The richness of this one waxes and wanes, but its overall smoothness, courtesy of those well-integrated flavors, is undeniable. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: The nose is full of rich aromas from brandied raisins to brown sugar, cocoa powder, and toasted almonds. I’m ready for a sip. After giving this whiskey a swig, that richness follows through on the palate and brings further notes of clove, faint black pepper, and young oak with a lovely, mouth-coating texture. This is definitely the most balanced bourbon of the flight thus far, and it ticks every box for a smooth-sipping experience.

Taste 7 Tasting Notes: The nose on this one is full of earthiness, think potting soil, with some honey and grain-forward notes like corn pudding. Once in the mouth, the whiskey follows a similar track with some faint baking spices like cinnamon bark and allspice, giving it a little kick. So far, this one is the least-smooth of the bunch, with each flavor note seeming a bit at odds, though the overall result is pleasant enough. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Right off the bat, this one carries some delicious aromas of cornbread, caramel, and roasted hazelnuts, and then in the mouth it adds a faint bit of milk chocolate and clove. You can tell that the heat is a little higher on this one, and that comes with added flavor, but it does sacrifice a bit of the smoothness we’re looking for.

Taste 9 Tasting Notes: This one is immediately evocative of kettle corn with some sugary grain-led notes, combining well with black pepper, Chelan cherries, and apple sauce. The palate is buttery, and feels like it’s hovering around 100-proof, but don’t let that scare you off. This one is impressively well-integrated, and its smooth sweetness easily tempered the impression of heat. Taste 10 Tasting Notes: The nose on this whiskey begins with some nicely developed floral and citrus notes before the palate introduces more of those classic Tahitian vanilla, dark fruit, and toasted cedar notes. There’s some dilute caramel and peppercorn as well, with a pretty smooth mouthfeel. This is a bit more disjointed than some of the other pours, but it delivers a lot of flavor while retaining a good degree of ‘smoothness’.

Part 2: The Ranking 10. O.K.I. Bottled In Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 7 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: O.K.I.’s Bottled in Bond Bourbon, sourced from MGP, gives the brand a new entry-level whiskey offering. This inaugural bottled-in-bond bourbon was bred from a mash bill of 60% corn, 36% rye, and 4% malted barley. Bottom Line: This unique take on bottled-in-bond MGP whiskey doesn’t entirely hit the mark, but thanks to its distinct earthiness, it certainly has something interesting to say. If unconventional, earthy bottled-in-bond bourbon is your jam, then you’ll want a bottle of this one ASAP.

9. Bulleit Bottled in Bond — Taste 8 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: Bulleit’s brand-new bottled-in-bond bourbon really hits the sweet spot for fans of the brand who love their classic flavor profile but would love a little extra flavor even more. What makes this one so special is the fact that it’s comprised 100% of Bulleit’s own distillate — a first for the brand. Bottom Line: Bulleit has made a resounding splash in each of the last two years, first with the return of its celebrated 12-year rye and now with a bottled-in-bond line expansion comprised entirely of its own distillate. This new expression deserves praise as it strikes a nice balance of flavors and indicates a ton of promise for future tasty offerings.

8. Still Austin “The Musician” Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 10 ABV: 49.2%

Average Price: $43 The Whiskey: Still Austin, out of Austin, Texas, is putting out some killer whiskey, and for evidence, look no further than their entry-level bourbon. This one was made with a mash bill of 70% white corn, 25% rye, and 5% malted barley — all grown right in Texas. Bottom Line: Still Austin’s flagship bourbon delivers some tasty spice notes to counter its smooth base of dilute caramel and floral vanilla notes. Simply put, this bourbon completely redefines the Texas whiskey category in the best way possible.

7. Four Roses Bourbon — Taste 1 ABV: 40%

Average Price: $19 The Whiskey: Four Roses Bourbon, the oft-overlooked entry-level offering from Four Roses, features a blend of all ten recipes that the distillery is famous for. Little-known fact: Four Roses regularly utilizes slightly older bourbon in these blends, which is part of the reason they eschew an age statement. It’s also part of the reason that this remarkably consistent expression is so damn good. Four Roses Bourbon is one of the best easy-going bourbons that money can buy, and it’s one I regularly keep on hand for the hotter summer months. While it’s a fairly straightforward whiskey when enjoyed neat, follow this tip for summer sipping: pop it in the freezer and pour heartily when you need a refreshing drink that’s a tad bit stronger than water. It’s as smooth as silk.

6. Frank August Small Batch Bourbon — Taste 3 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Frank August is a newcomer on the American whiskey scene, and they’re daring to ask the question: What is America’s spirit? Yes, bourbon is America’s Native Spirit, but they’re looking to highlight non-traditional stories to get at the heart of what this industry truly represents. For its flagship bourbon expression, sourced from another distillery in Kentucky, Frank August is blending small batches of 10-15 barrels and bottling them at the classic 100-proof mark. Bottom Line: Frank August is a brand with bangers seemingly everywhere in its portfolio. Their Small Batch expression, however, might be the purest example of the brand’s steady hand and clear vision of producing great bourbon free from any frills but packed with plenty of thrills. It’s well-rounded, smooth-sipping goodness.

5. Fanged Pursuit 17-Year — Taste 2 ABV: 46%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The latest Orphan Barrel offering, dubbed Fanged Pursuit, features 17-year non-chill filtered Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. KSBW at that age is hard to come by. Notably, it’s brought to Orphan Barrel’s preferred proof — a relatively low 46% ABV. Bottom Line: I’ve been consistently impressed with Orphan Barrel’s offerings, enjoying the flavorful, low-ABV expressions in a vacuum. Their price, however, has more often been the sticking point. At 17 years old, this is one of the few expressions in the lineup that warrants the cost, offering a rich, darkly sweet flavor profile with an exceedingly approachable smooth factor to boot.

4. Elmer T. Lee Bourbon — Taste 5 ABV: 45%

Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: Elmer T. Lee is the second single-barrel bourbon from Buffalo Trace. After Elmer T. Lee, the man, helped to create the brand’s first single-barrel bourbon in Blanton’s, the distillery honored him by naming this 90-proof single-barrel expression after him. Bottom Line: Elmer T. Lee is highly sought after for reasons beyond the bottle’s taste. It was formerly a slightly higher-quality product before demand skyrocketed, and it became less affordable and available. This present-day version isn’t going to knock your socks off and isn’t worth any extra effort in hunting down, but it still manages to offer a pleasant, crowd-pleasing experience.

3. Penelope Wheated Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey — Taste 9 ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Penelope’s brand new affordable offering is a crowd-pleaser: Wheated Bourbon. While savvy enthusiasts will note that Penelope already offers a Four Grain bourbon with wheat in the mash bill, this one has a slightly higher percentage of wheat in the mash bill and is bottled at a higher proof. Finally, this expression is non-chill filtered to preserve maximum flavor. Bottom Line: This bottle is a revelation. While I’ve typically been more drawn to the brand’s burlier high-ABV options, its recent low-proof products have been eye-opening displays of full-flavored, approachable bourbons you need right now. This is a whiskey I cannot recommend highly enough.

2. Woodford Reserve Bourbon — Taste 4 ABV: 43.2%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Woodford Reserve Bourbon is frequently cited as one of the best bourbons for beginners for two main reasons: it’s bottled at a relatively low proof and has an assortment of rich, balanced, and crowd-pleasing flavors. Woodford Reserve is owned by Brown-Forman, which also includes Jack Daniel’s and Old Forester in its portfolio. Bottom Line: Woodford Reserve deserves all the praise it receives for being a fantastic beginner bourbon. Sure, its proof point might make bourbon snobs turn up their noses. However, there’s absolutely no denying that this whiskey still manages to pack a ton of flavor, free from any harsh elements, making it one of the best, easy-sipping, readily available whiskeys of any category on the market.