It’s the ice cream flavor no one knew we needed from the aptly named Oddfellows, because who else would but odd fellows would partner with a maternity-product company like Frida to create a sweet treat that’s supposed to taste like…milk from a human teat.

That’s right, new Mom magnet brand Frida and hipstery ice cream makers Oddfellows (they did a collab with LCD Soundsystem, we’re not just being cheeky) have produced a Breast Milk-flavored dessert and since we do not discriminate when it comes to new and titillating entries into the snack world, we’re cautiously game to sample the goods.

Social media-driven society loves a gimmick so Oddfellows x Frida Breast Milk Ice Cream is sure to stir conversation on all platforms, and perhaps, even controversy.

While we’re not here to judge consumers or brands, we will certainly tell you whether or not any trending product is worth your precious time, attuned taste buds and hard-earned coin. So put your bibs on, and let’s taste Oddfellows’ Breast Milk ice cream.