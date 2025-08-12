It’s the ice cream flavor no one knew we needed from the aptly named Oddfellows, because who else would but odd fellows would partner with a maternity-product company like Frida to create a sweet treat that’s supposed to taste like…milk from a human teat.
That’s right, new Mom magnet brand Frida and hipstery ice cream makers Oddfellows (they did a collab with LCD Soundsystem, we’re not just being cheeky) have produced a Breast Milk-flavored dessert and since we do not discriminate when it comes to new and titillating entries into the snack world, we’re cautiously game to sample the goods.
Social media-driven society loves a gimmick so Oddfellows x Frida Breast Milk Ice Cream is sure to stir conversation on all platforms, and perhaps, even controversy.
While we’re not here to judge consumers or brands, we will certainly tell you whether or not any trending product is worth your precious time, attuned taste buds and hard-earned coin. So put your bibs on, and let’s taste Oddfellows’ Breast Milk ice cream.
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Price: $12.99
The initial impression when you reveal the orange-y artificial coloring of the base after removing the peel off top is a slight turn-off, looking like a pint of custardized egg yolk (the hi-res photos don’t do the color justice). The Breast Milk ice cream flavor itself is pretty reminiscent of any sweet cream flavored ice cream or fior di latte flavored Gelato — there is a creamy sweetness that also has an egginess to it — so in a sense, it looks the way it tastes.
If for some reason you thought this ice cream would contain actual human breast milk — we’re sorry to disappoint you (or on second thought, we’re happy to) but no real humans were milked to make this sweet treat.
Bottom Line: Despite the obvious marketability and virality of Frida and Oddfellows calling this “Breast Milk” ice cream and utilizing Colostrum from cows as an ingredient, it’s not difficult to jump to the conclusion that we’re just getting some version of what is simply sweet milk ice cream that has some eggy-ness and bright orange/yellow coloring in it.
If this goes crazy, we may be seeing the “Breast Milk” flavor in other products and that may just signify the adventurous and exploratory appetite of eaters in 2025.