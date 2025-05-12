Portola Festival has announced its 2025 lineup, featuring LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers (making their return after playing the inaugural festival in 2022), Christina Aguilera, and more. The festival, which was headlined by Rüfüs Du Sol & Gesaffelstein in 2024, is returning to San Francisco’s Pier 80 on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21.

Passes for the festival go on sale on Thursday, May 15 at noon PST. You can register for access to passes now at portolamusicfestival.com.

This year’s Portola Festival will also include performances from Moby (his first in the Bay Area in over a decade), The Prodigy in their Portola debut, Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, and Blood Orange. Also, after drawing noise complaints in its inaugural year and its follow-up in 2023, steps wre taken last year to accommodate the surrounding community; the festival’s organizers will undoubtedly be using what they’ve learnedto improve the experience even more. Check out the full festival lineup below.

1tbsp

2manydjs b2b Erol Alkan

Anti Up (Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo)

Arc De Soleil

Arca

Bad Juuju

Blawan

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Bolis Pupul

Boy Harsher

Brutalismus 3000

Caribou

Chris Stussy

Christina Aguilera

Confidence Man

Dabeull Live Band

Despacio

DJ Gigola

Dom Dolla

Duke Dumont

Dylan Brady

HAAi

Hamdi

Haute & Freddy

Horse Meat Disco

Jazzy b2b KILIMANJARO

Kelly Lee Owens

KI/KI

Kreayshawn

Kumo 99

LCD Soundsystem

Loukeman

Magdalena Bay

Malugi

Maribou State

Marie Davidson

Mau P

MOBY LIVE

nate sib

NEIL FRANCES presents CLUB NF

Nick León

Noga Erez

Oppidan

Peggy Gou

Prospa b2b KETTAMA

Ravyn Lenae

Rico Nasty

salute

SHEE

Ski Aggu

SKIIS

Swimming Paul

The Blessed Madonna b2b Tiga

The Chemical Brothers (DJ set)

The Dare

The Hellp

The Prodigy

The Rapture

Underworld

Villager

X CLUB.

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

Zack Fox