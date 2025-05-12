Portola Festival has announced its 2025 lineup, featuring LCD Soundsystem, The Chemical Brothers (making their return after playing the inaugural festival in 2022), Christina Aguilera, and more. The festival, which was headlined by Rüfüs Du Sol & Gesaffelstein in 2024, is returning to San Francisco’s Pier 80 on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21.
Passes for the festival go on sale on Thursday, May 15 at noon PST. You can register for access to passes now at portolamusicfestival.com.
This year’s Portola Festival will also include performances from Moby (his first in the Bay Area in over a decade), The Prodigy in their Portola debut, Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, and Blood Orange. Also, after drawing noise complaints in its inaugural year and its follow-up in 2023, steps wre taken last year to accommodate the surrounding community; the festival’s organizers will undoubtedly be using what they’ve learnedto improve the experience even more. Check out the full festival lineup below.
1tbsp
2manydjs b2b Erol Alkan
Anti Up (Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo)
Arc De Soleil
Arca
Bad Juuju
Blawan
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
Bolis Pupul
Boy Harsher
Brutalismus 3000
Caribou
Chris Stussy
Christina Aguilera
Confidence Man
Dabeull Live Band
Despacio
DJ Gigola
Dom Dolla
Duke Dumont
Dylan Brady
HAAi
Hamdi
Haute & Freddy
Horse Meat Disco
Jazzy b2b KILIMANJARO
Kelly Lee Owens
KI/KI
Kreayshawn
Kumo 99
LCD Soundsystem
Loukeman
Magdalena Bay
Malugi
Maribou State
Marie Davidson
Mau P
MOBY LIVE
nate sib
NEIL FRANCES presents CLUB NF
Nick León
Noga Erez
Oppidan
Peggy Gou
Prospa b2b KETTAMA
Ravyn Lenae
Rico Nasty
salute
SHEE
Ski Aggu
SKIIS
Swimming Paul
The Blessed Madonna b2b Tiga
The Chemical Brothers (DJ set)
The Dare
The Hellp
The Prodigy
The Rapture
Underworld
Villager
X CLUB.
¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
Zack Fox