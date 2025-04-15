Coi Leray Declares Herself A ‘Girl Mom’ In New Maternity Photos

In January, Coi Leray announced that she is pregnant with her first child with fellow rapper/longtime boyfriend Trippie Redd. Today, she revealed the child’s sex in maternity photos posted to her social media accounts. “Girl Mom,” she wrote in the caption.

Pregnancy hasn’t stopped the rapper from working on new music; while her last full-length project, Coi, came out in 2023, she released an EP, What Happened To Forever?, just this past February. It featured five songs (“Keep It,” “I Hate Your Friends,” and “Lick Back” among them), and along with 2024’s Lemon Cars EP (featuring the title track and “Can’t Come Back“), bridges the gap between Coi and her third album.

Unfortunately for Trippie Redd, Coi isn’t happy with her child’s father, who she said she caught cheating on her just weeks after announcing their impending bundle of joy. She addressed the incident in a song snippet she shared on social media, singing, “All the times I caught you cheating, I shoulda killed you but you gon’ have to see this / You told me you love me but you ain’t mean it / If this is what love is you can keep it.”

In January, Coi said she was four months along, so she can probably expect her daughter to arrive sometime before summer starts.