UPROXX and Mountain Dew brought the Baja Blast Summer Series to a close last weekend with a Los Angeles stop headlined by “vaquero reggaetonera” De La Rose (that translates to “reggaeton cowgirl” for you non-Spanish speakers). The reggaeton princess hit Los Angeles’ Mica Studios with an intimate performance that had the LA crowd turning up — we’re still sore from all the dancing — with DJ sets woven before and after her set, keeping the vibes uplifted and energetic. It was a perfect, albeit bittersweet since its over, close to the summer.

Like the Chicago date, early fans were treated to an exclusive Baja Blast x Half Evil collab made specifically for the LA date, and a menu of Baja Blast-infused cocktails that paired perfectly with the hot summer night and perreo beats.

Before the show, we chopped it up with De La Rose about the inspiration behind her “vaquero reggaetonera” aesthetic and her latest album, Mi Carpe Diem, her love of collaboration, how she would describe the vibe of Baja Blast, and where she stands on the old school vs new school reggaeton debate.

She also let us in on what fuels to keep making her art.

Check out the full video above!