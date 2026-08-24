Mountain Dew Baja Blast and UPROXX brought the final stop of their Baja Blast Summer Series to Los Angeles, taking over MICA Studios with Latin trap princess De La Rose.

The two-city free concert run celebrating the culture and sound of two of the fastest-rising Latin artists working right now feels a bit bittersweet. On one hand, we had a great time, on the other, it’s all over now!

But we went out with a bang, because LA showed up strong. Once again, lines wrapped around the block and the first lucky guests were treated to an exclusive merch drop from cult-favorite streetwear label Half Evil — who brought a new look to commemorate the event. Inside, guests were treated to Baja Blast-infused cocktails, fresh tacos cooked on a plancha, and an active dance floor that kept the party moving as fans eagerly awaited De La Rose’s headlining performance.

DJ sounds were curated by Ambiente Central, with DJ sets from Casamiento, Gio Sandz, and Dani B holding the room down — and De La Rose delivered a set that had the crowd locked in.

That’s a wrap on the Baja Blast Summer Series. Check out the recap from the night above, and stay locked here for whatever we cook up next.