This past July 4th, America was ailing. Amid political tensions, social unrest, natural disasters, and various national crises, the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness needed a remix.

Enter the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, the annual three-day celebration of Black empowerment and excellence in its longtime home of New Orleans. Though the event has attracted recent criticism from artists and festivalgoers for changes in planning and partnerships, folks in NOLA were mostly ready for a Juneteenth part two.

The festival, which could be described as an annual Black wellness check-up through culture and community, brought ample opportunities for self-care with free daytime programming designed to revitalize the mind, body, and spirit. At the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, attendees were given access to tools and experts who could help them on their health and healing journeys.

This year’s Wellness House included a Health Innovators Hub, a dedicated space for experts in the field to illustrate how they have used technological tools to advocate for intergenerational health.

At exhibitor GeneLean360, Dr. Phyllis Pobee, a medical doctor and weight loss expert, says she uses advanced scientific technology to create a personalized weight loss plan based on an individual’s genetics. The innovative procedure includes building one’s “genetic avatar” — some alliterative names include Fatigue Fighter, Cortisol Carrier, and Carb Converter — and forming a blueprint designed to help you lose weight based on your body type. This mission was born from her own struggles with shedding fat, even after pulling two-a-days at the gym.

“I found this opportunity when I underwent my 100-pound weight loss journey, that I could use my DNA to change my life,” she tells UPROXX, noting that a one-size-fits-all approach to health does not work for women in the community. “So we’re using genetic information for women over 30 because [these women] are going through these difficult changes with their body and their health to [help them] understand themselves, and to really transform [their] life.”

Others in the Hub promoted apps that offered Black women access to information from medical and wellness experts they may not be able to obtain elsewhere. Apps included Jayla, which focuses on expert peri/menopause care; Birthvue, a digital companion for expectant mothers, tracks contractions and reduces anxiety about going into labor; and Irth, which is on a mission to provide maternity and infant care support without bias for Black and Brown families.

The plethora of technology-based health platforms indicates a positive sign of progress towards more resources for all. With community-driven tools, users are more likely to take action, be proactive, and make informed choices about their bodies.