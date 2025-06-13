You want fireworks? Macy’s and NBC have fireworks: The 49th annual Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks special is set for, well, July 4, on NBC.

There’s a musical component to the show as well, and the list of performers includes Jonas Brothers, Ava Max, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood. Additionally, Questlove and James Poyser of The Roots produced a 25-minute musical score to accompany the fireworks display, and Ariana DeBose, who is also hosting the show, will sing live during it to highlight “themes of community, resiliency, and shared connection,” per NBC.

The special is set to air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by an encore presentation immediately after on NBC. There will be “over 80,000 firework shells, containing 30 different colors and mind-blowing special effects.”

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials of NBCU Entertainment, said in a statement, “Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. It’s the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands.”