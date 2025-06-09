I’ve long had a love affair with Costa Rica. At 19 it was one of the first countries I visited outside of my homelands (Uruguay and The United States), and I was familiar with CR as my mother studied abroad here back in the day. I’ve spent several months in the tiny Costa Rican nation and have a particular affection for the Nicoya Peninsula — aka the Blue Zone. Recently I had the chance to visit a part of the peninsula that was new to me, Santa Teresa. This beachy bohemian outpost is a rising star as it’s a destination that truly has it all — mountains, beaches, culture, top-tier accommodations, and an abundance of nature-centric experiences. I stayed at the intimate boutique beach-front property, Hotel Nantipa, one of the coolest hotels in Santa Teresa. The property opened in 2019 but closed shortly after due to COVID-19 regulations. It still feels like a brand new resort. Read on for my review of this barefoot beachfront luxury oasis that’s the ultimate Pura Vida destination.

WHY IT’S AWESOME Nantipa was designed to embody the methodology of the Blue Zones which is only natural as it’s located within one of the five recognized Blue Zones in the world. The Blue Zones are communities with the healthiest and highest known number of centenarians. Even the hotel’s name leans into this as Nantipa means blue in Chorotega, the language of the ancient people who inhabited Costa Rica, the Chorotegans. Costa Rica’s Blue Zone (the only one in Latin America) is located in the beautiful jungle-covered Nicoya Peninsula because of the low rates of middle-age mortality. Residents credit their long lives to their “plan de vida,” meaning reason to live, which gives them a strong sense of purpose — a key component of longevity seen throughout the Blue Zones. Nicoyans have longer-than-average life expectancy due to their daily life full of longevity-driven health benefits like outdoor activity, daily interaction with loved ones, community, slow-paced days, and a local seasonal diet. Nicoyans enjoy sunny, tropical weather as can tourists at Hotel Nantipa on the Pacific Coast. Further adding to the Blue Zone mentality is Nantipa’s sense of purpose to be an environmentally friendly respite. It’s impressive that only six trees were cut during the hotel-building process, and to compensate many more endemic trees were planted. Those six trees didn’t go to waste — the wood was repurposed to build guest room furniture. The hotel also utilizes solar water heaters and energy sensors. Nantipa has received the Elite Level of Certification for Sustainable Tourism by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute which is the highest level of sustainability certification and recognizes Nantipa’s commitment to supporting the environmental, economic, and cultural well-being of Costa Rica. Nantipa was a pioneering member of the Considerate Collection at Small Luxury Hotels of the World. IN HOUSE FOOD + DRINK Dine while your toes are in the sand at Manzú, a top-rated restaurant in the region with ocean views. The restaurant’s design pays homage to the thatched huts of the Chorotegan people. This is where breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served and the menu honors the local Blue Zone pescatarian diet. Dishes are plant-forward with locally sourced vegetables and legumes as well as freshly caught wild fish. The cocktails are excellent and are infused with local produce such as my personal favorite, the beet margarita ($11). Five locally caught oysters will run you $35 and the Costa Rican classic snack of Patacones with guacamole, pico de gallo, and bean dip is $17. I also loved the heart of palm salad ($9) and truffle mushroom risotto ($32).

AMENITIES During your stay treat yourself to a spa treatment specific to your needs while enjoying the sounds of the jungle and of the waves gently caressing the shore. The open-air NUMU Wellness Center uses locally made and eco-friendly aromatherapy oils during treatments. After your treatment, the practitioner will suggest methods to further extend the benefits of the massage such as herbal teas after meals for two days, exercises for organ detox, or rest. I loved the Yumbu Deep Tissue 90-minute treatment that utilized hot stones and Thai massage techniques ($190). Carve out time for at least one yoga class while you’re at Hotel Nantipa. You’ll practice in a Rainforest Yoga Shala that allows the sounds of the wilderness in during your flow. Test your ability to disconnect by seeing if you can focus on your breath while Howler monkeys scream and shout. Amenities: Spa

NUMA Wellness Center

Yoga classes

Beach access

Onsite restaurant

Outdoor pool

EV charging

Free parking ROOM TYPES What’s most luxurious about Hotel Nantipa is how exclusive it feels due to having only 29 guest rooms which include suites, bungalows, and villas spread across 5.7 acres. The rooms are sprinkled across the property and are surrounded by indigenous flora as well as iguanas, monkeys, and butterflies. I stayed in the spacious 800-square-foot Manti Bungalow which is $560 a night and included a la carte breakfast. “Manti ” is the Chorotegan word for “tree” and the room lives up to its name as it’s a casita surrounded by the rainforest. My bungalow had a private garden, a large terrace with a covered hammock, an outdoor shower, and a 10 feet-by-10-feet plunge pool. All pools on the property are filled with salt water—including the private plunge pools. My room had another waterfall shower, a large bathroom with two sinks, and a separate toilet. The gigantic king-sized bed faced a cozy indoor seating area perfect for watching a tropical storm. I loved sleeping with the blinds open which let in the soft morning light through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK Since Hotel Nantipa enjoys a privileged location directly on the beach you can enjoy long strolls on the wild coast. Grab a bucket from the hotel and pick up trash as you walk. Not only are you doing a good deed by cleaning up the beach where you’re fortunate enough to be a visitor, but Nantipa will also reward your altruism with a free smoothie. Bring back your bucket with micro-plastic residue carried in by the tides and trade the waste for a delicious fruit smoothie. The award-winning hotel is in the heart of Santa Teresa. There are many bohemian clothing shops, whimsical cafes, and more to enjoy in town. I loved picking up local souvenirs such as Costa Rican chocolate at the Green World Store. Santa Teresa is a hot spot for surfing. You can rent a board and catch waves on your own or book a beginner surf lesson which includes all the necessary equipment. A surf instructor will be with you at all times and teach you how to get up and ride a wave.

THE BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN AN HOURS DRIVE For a memorable evening experience book a bioluminescence tour with Sun Trails. You’ll head out on the bay on a boat to a private beach where your guides will make you unlimited pina coladas to enjoy during the sunset. Once it’s dark head out on the boat to the middle of the bay to swim with bioluminescence. The mysterious light is created by organisms through a transformation of chemical energy in marine ecosystems. It feels like you’re swimming through the universe. Borrow the snorkel set to watch how the bioluminescence glows when you move your body underwater — truly mesmerizing.

Release baby sea turtles the right way – by doing so with a nonprofit dedicated to conserving the endangered species. Hotel Nantipa supports the Cirenas nonprofit and can organize visits to the turtle hatchery. If there are baby sea turtles that were born that day you’ll get to help release them into the sea. BED GAME I’m a sucker for a hotel bed and have essentially lived in them nonconsecutively for over five years and have easily slept in over 1,000 hotel beds. This one was one of the best — it’s so large and plush that it felt like a warm embrace every time I laid down at night after long, but leisurely, days of exploring Santa Teresa. I left the blinds open since my room was quite private and even spotted some wildlife like coati and Howler monkeys from the comfort of my bed. Rating: 8/10

SEXINESS FACTOR There’s something about Santa Teresa that feels like a page out of a romance novel. I mean, hot humid days are made for living in your swimwear, and did I mention I had a private plunge pool? Rating: 7/10 THE VIEWS & PICS SPOTS With the jungle, beach, and traditional architecture, it’s hard to find a bad view here. I loved snapping pics on the jungle path from my villa to the room and also trying to photograph Howler monkeys as they swayed above. The rooms are stunning and photo-worthy. Who can resist snapping a picture while in a hammock? Rating: 8/10

BEST SEASON TO VISIT I loved visiting in November. It wasn’t too crowded as it isn’t the peak season, but the weather was perfect as it was the tail end of the rainy season. One night there was a tropical storm which is one of my absolute favorite things to experience so I was delighted to fall asleep to the sounds of the jungle during the storm. Temps were lovely and balmy but never reached over 85F — which was also the temperature of the Pacific Ocean. IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING I wish that there had been a notification of when maintenance was coming by to clean my pool or the garden as there were quite a few times I had to run for a towel as I was in the pool topless.