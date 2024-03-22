An Inside Look Into Envision Festival’s World-Class Jungle Celebration

Envision Festival — known to create eye-opening transformational experiences for all who attend — returned to the lush jungle canopies of Uvita, Costa Rica two weeks ago for a week full of intentional partying and and unparalleled celebration. Also, as our travel lead Steve Bramucci once said, “Some hugging.”

Centered around the pillars of sustainability, health, movement, education, art, music, and spirituality, the festival provided an onslaught of tools and resources – from sustainability experts, mindful movement educators, and renowned music producers – to reawaken attendees and allow their natural growth into higher beings. Sounds hippie-ish and it is and… if you’re going to keep reading you’ll have to roll with it.

Not only is Envision Festival a spiritual awakening, but it’s also one of the world’s most epic parties. During the day, attendees found themselves at inspirational talks and workshops from world leaders on topics spanning psilocybin medicine, breathwork techniques, resistance stretching, regenerative farming, and more. At night, fire-lit drum circles were heard at nearly every corner while the dancefloors ignited with worldly rhythms soundtracked by global DJs and artists, including Daily Bread, Elderbrook, Gordo, Of The Trees, STS9, The Polish Ambassador, TroyBoi, Ayla Nereo, Thought Process, Wreckno, and more.

From its famous sunset beach hangs to its hedonistic nights, dive into these photos of Envision Festival 2024 to relive the experience of this world-renowned event.

Waitlist for Envision Festival 2025 is now open here.