Netflix has a handful of movies in contention for the Oscars this year, including May December, Maestro, and Society of the Snow. That last film, director J. A. Bayona’s survival drama about the 1972 Uruguayan airplane crash in the Andes, is one of fifteen titles to make the shortlist for Best International Feature at the 2024 Oscars. It’s also a huge hit for the streaming service.

“After just 11 days, Society of the Snow — J.A. Bayona’s epic survival story — has cracked the Most Popular Non-English Films List and spends its second week at #1 on the Non-English Films List with 28.1M views,” Netflix wrote on X. It’s currently at #10 on the non-English language films chart and should climb even higher: Variety reports, “Given its trawl compares to 91 day viewing figures for all other titles on the list, including last year’s multiple Oscar and BAFTA-winning German film All Quiet on the Western Front, it is sure to scale the Top 10 best ever chart in the near three months to come.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which had been chartered to fly a rugby team to Chile, crashed in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile and inaccessible environments on the planet, they have to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.

You can watch the trailer below.