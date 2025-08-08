Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. As we enter the first full week of August, we’re being treated to a short but sweet drop list that includes a new Jordan colorway, a Nike Shox Ride 2, a new Air Max 95, and a premium Made in Italy release from Adidas. On the collaboration front, we have just one release, JJJJound’s link up with the running sneaker brand Salomon. We love to see both JJJJound and Salomon getting some love. This year, all the focus has been on Nike and Adidas, so getting these smaller brands in the mix is a welcome change (even if they had to team up to make something noteworthy). Here is to hoping the rest of this year has more bangers in store! For now, here are the best sneaker drops happening this week and where to find them. Let’s dive in!

JJJJound x Salomon XT-6 Price: $190 This two sneaker pack is JJJJound’s first take on the Salomon XT-6 and we have to say — they knocked it out of the park. This sneaker features a synthetic upper with mesh underlays, textile lining, JJJJound branding on the medial quarter and tongue, and woven and mesh detailing. The XT-6 is dropping in two different colorways: a blue version with red and yellow accents and a stealthy black iteration with contrasting red accents. If we had to pick a favorite, we’re going blue! The JJJJound x Salomon XT-6 is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at JJJJound. Adidas Italia 60S Made in Italy Price: $400 Adidas is in a weird place — the brand has a roster of some of the strongest-looking silhouettes of all time, and yet, their new sneakers, save for the Bad Bunny collabs and their signature basketball sneakers, just can’t live up to their past highs. It’s a tough time to be an Adidas fan, but we appreciate the brand for still taking big swings and risks. This week’s Italia 60S is not one of those big risks, but its a high end version of an Adidas classic, so it’s easily one of the best sneakers to drop all week. Made in Italy, this luxury sneaker features a smooth leather upper, leather lining, and metallic Adidas Italia branding. It looks like a work of art! The Adidas Italia 60S Made in Italy is set to drop on August 9th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $400. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

Nike SHOX Ride 2 Bright Cactus and Black Price: $210 Without a doubt, the Nike SHOX — a once incredibly polarizing shoe — is fully back, and now that it’s back, Nike has the opportunity to get weird with it, and we can get fully behind that. Case in point, the SHOX Ride 2 Bright Cactus and Black. Just look at this thing! A distressed textile and shaggy suede upper, a wild colorway, a speckled midsole, what’s not to love here? Is it for everyone? No, but the people this design speaks to are going to love it. The Nike SHOX Ride 2 Bright Cactus and Black is set to drop on August 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Max 95 Cool Grey and Blue Spark Price: $190 The Air Max 95 is simply one of the best sneakers of all time. How do we know? Because all it takes is a cool color combination for the internet to absolutely geek out about it. This Cool Grey and Blue Spark features OG ’95 Big Bubble construction, a synthetic leather and lightweight mesh upper, and a gray scale white to black gradient along its famous rippled design. This sneaker turned 30 this year, and it still looks as fresh as ever! The Nike Air Max 95 Cool Grey and Blue Spark is set to drop on August 8th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.