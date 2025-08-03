Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. August marks the final full month of summer, and if you’ve been following this weekly series closely, you know that this has been a slightly uneventful year. While we’ve gotten several dope drops this summer, the big brands are drip-feeding them for whatever reason, which is why this week took us by surprise. This week, sneakerheads are being treated to seven notable drops. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but when we’re hitting a weekly average of five all summer long, we’ll take the extra two! New Balance is bringing the heat with a new Tyrese Maxey signature, and a new colorway of the Made in UK 991v2. A new Jordan 1, Jordan 4, Kobe 4 Protro, Jordan 10, and LeBron 20. That’s five different signature basketball sneakers for multiple generations! It makes us wonder who the next big culture-dominating signature sneaker will come from. But enough yapping, it’s time to dive into the best sneakers of the week.

Tyrese Maxey x New Balance 1906R Price: $159.99 Philadelphia 76ers point and shooting guard, Mad Max The Franchise Tyrese Maxey is getting his own New Balance signature. Well, sort of. This isn’t an outright signature model; it’s just a 1906R, but it’s been outfitted with a special build and graphic print celebrating Maxey. Part of a larger collection of sneakers dubbed the “hero Back,” this Tyrese Maxey-branded sneaker features a lightweight woven textile upper with synthetic overlays, Stability Web tech, a TPU heel cage, and ABZORB SBS heel cushioning. Here’s to hoping Maxey gets his own signature from NB soon! The Tyrese Maxey x New Balance 1906R is out now for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Grape Sorbet Price: $249.99 If you’re not feeling the contemporary vibes of the Maxey 1906R, let us point you in the direction of something a bit more retro from NB this week. The 991v2 Grape Sorbet comes out of New Balance’s premium Made in UK line and features a mesh upper with hairy suede and synthetic overlays, thick rope laces, semi-translucent SBS ABZROB pods, and reflective details throughout. The most striking detail is that soft pink colorway, though. It’s one of the best colorways we’ve seen all year! The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 Grape Sorbet is set out now for a retail price of $249.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Black and Muslin Price: $185 Sneakers that sport a wear-away upper aren’t for everyone; for some, it’s a gimmick that goes too far, but when it looks this good, it’s hard not to be convinced of the value of this polarizing design ethos. The Jordan 1 High OG Black and Muslin features a leather upper with vibrant color block panels shrouded by a wearaway black overcoat. We’re loving the juxtaposition of the deep black color and the vibrant tones underneath. It’s hard to get excited about Jordan 1 colorways that aren’t classic, but this Black and Muslin takes a risk, and it pays off! The Air Jordan 1 High OG Black and Muslin is out now for a retail price of $185. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Kobe IV Protro x FC Barcelona Team Gold and Persian Violet Price: $190 A Kobe signature celebrating a soccer team might seem like a random combo, but Kobe’s commitment to excellence is in keeping with the mentality behind soccer’s greatest teams. So we’re not mad at this FC Barcelona-inspired Protro 4! The sneaker combines gold, violet, and black — a nod to FC Barcelona’s on-pitch kits — with a retooled underfoot build for better underfoot response, Flywire cables for a locked in feel, and an Air Zoom heel for maximum energy return. It’s stylish, but above all else, functional! The Nike Kobe IV Protro x FC Barcelona Team Gold and Persian Violet is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Air Jordan 10 Light Steel Grey Price: $215 A classic Jordan 10 in an understated Steel Grey colorway? We’ll take it! The AJ-10 Light Steel Grey sports a tumbled white and black leather upper, grey webbing and accents, a Jumpman logo in contrasting Dark Powder Blue and a recreation of the original ’94 toe cap overlay. It’s a release designed for AJ 10 Purists who want simply the best. The Nike Jordan 10 Light Steel Grey is set to drop on August 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike LeBron XX Pink Gaze and Metallic Silver Price: $210 You have to give credit to LeBron for carving out his own style. The Air Jordan gives us classic elevated sneaker design, the Kobe Protro offers functionality and fashion, but the LeBron? That’s where stuff gets freaky deaky. The LeBron 20 features a low cut design with a bright pink woven upper, a semi-floated Swoosh, and chrome accents. It’s out there, in the best way possible. The Nike LeBron XX Pink Gaze and Metallic Silver is set to drop on August 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.