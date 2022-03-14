Music festivals might not look the same as they have in the past, but they’re back, filling a huge gap in music culture. And Uproxx is here to spotlight the best and boldest with a preview that gives fans all the info they need to have a fun and safe time.

As the world slowly starts moving back to a normal state, our beloved music festivals are a barometer of sorts for that. When the first wave of festivals started coming back last year, a proof of vaccination was as necessary as a wristband if you wanted to get into see Lizzo and Tame Impala at Outside Lands in San Francisco, or Ozuna, Anuel AA, and J Balvin headline the sold out reggaeton explosion of Rosarito’s Baja Beach Fest. Coachella was canceled, again. Glastonbury too. But now…

With Covid rates continuing their decline, most of 2021’s safety precautions have been relaxed for 2022. Our festival mainstays have returned, and rest assured, Billie Eilish and, Harry Styles will take their place in the sun at Coachella. Spring festival season comes into full swing in April rolls right along into June. And music lovers around the world have missed these communities dearly.

Las Vegas seems to be positioning itself as the center of the music festival universe with the ultimate dance party EDC, the R&B nostalgia of Lovers & Friends, and even a collision of music and skateboarding put on by Tony Hawk. As Latinx music continues its global domination, Vibra Urbana and Sueños take center stage. The vibrant communities of Bonnaroo and Lightning In A Bottle are ready to shine, while in Europe, time-honored fests like Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and Parklife symbolize the full-blown festival season.

So pull out your festival gear, dust off that tent, and take a ride around the world with Uproxx as we highlight the best of the festival circuit. The Roots and Grace Jones are waiting for you all, and hugs are encouraged. – Adrian Spinelli