Ridley Scott Says There Won’t Be Any Xenomorphs In The ‘Prometheus’ Sequel

While the upcoming release of his biblical action film Exodus: Gods and Kings has stirred up plenty of controversy regarding the casting choices for the roles of Ancient Egyptians and their slaves and thieves, director Ridley Scott would much rather talk about the future. Specifically, the 76-year old can’t seem to stop expressing his joy over the fact that he says that Harrison Ford is on board for a Blade Runner sequel, and he especially wants everyone to know that the scripts for his Blade Runner and Prometheus sequels are the bee’s knees.
Unfortunately, though, if you’re hoping that Prometheus 2: The Lady and the Head picks up where the first film left off, with the birth of the first xenomorph as Elizabeth Shaw and David take off to meet the Engineers, you might be a little disappointed. Scott told Yahoo! Movies UK that there will be one less familiar terrifying alien face in Prometheus 2 than there was in the first one.
“The beast is done. Cooked,” he says simply. “I got lucky meeting Giger all those years ago. It’s very hard to repeat that. I just happen to be the one who forced it through because they said it’s obscene. They didn’t want to do it and I said, ‘I want to do it, it’s fantastic’. But after four (he has conveniently forgotten the ‘AvP’ movies), I think it wears out a little bit. There’s only so much snarling you can do. I think you’ve got to come back with something more interesting. And I think we’ve found the next step. I thought the Engineers were quite a good start.” (Via Yahoo! Movies UK)
Instead, Scott offered in sort of a mild spoiler, the sequel will basically be a road trip in space with Noomi Rapace’s and Michael Fassbender’s characters trying to navigate the stars, and maybe even their hearts. The director was unclear as to whether Tom Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway” would be on the soundtrack.
I didn’t mind Prometheus.
Slightly offtopic: Moses was black? I thought it was still up for debate whether the ancient Egyptians were Aramaic or Black.
There might be some ambiguity if his name was Jerome or Maurice, but pimpin’s name was Moses — MOSES — of course he was black.
I enjoy Resurrection whenever is on TV, but Prometheous, ohh boy no, just no.
The studio has not greenlighted the movie so at this point, there’s no sequel to begin with
Not sure if you’re being serious, but the film was greenlit back in 2012 and is very much in preproduction right now. Release date in 2016.
Not sure if you’re being serious using “greenlighted” as the past tense of “greenlight”.
Green-lighted is a grammatically valid alternative to green-lit.
Prometheus 2: Secret of the Ooze
Let’s all agree right now to never again use “Electric Boogaloo” for a sequel title joke, and always use “Secret of the Ooze”
Resurrection is a couple of nice little fan films set in the Alien universe scattered around a big true cookie. Brad Dourif and “the button” was a nice bit.
Stupid auto correct. That should be “turd cookie.”
The author of this article ripped off my copyrighted design without asking permission or giving credit. I’d appreciate an email explanation personally before I have to get my lawyer involved.
It’s a still from the film, specifically this scene. [www.youtube.com]
Providing us with a working email address and more specific information about the “copyrighted design” you claim we “ripped off” would be, you know, helpful.
Are you sure you didn’t just rip off this guy?
[www.facebook.com]
@Chris McElroy Or what about these guys? [www.mysticker24.de]
@Chris McElroy Also, can I see some evidence of this copyright? I searched the trademark registry for your name or anything about this copyright and couldn’t find anything.
Prometheus was absolutely gorgeous.
The less said about the actual story, the better.
Damn well put.
I have the 3 disc bluray and the behind the scenes features are great. Everytime I see it on sale on Best Buy I have to resist the urge to plug it on Facebook
I didn’t mind Prometheus– though the stupidity of certain characters required massive suspension of disbelief(looking at you Mr. Scared of Corpses, Make Love to Alien Snakes Biologist Guy)– and not having Xenomorphs fits with where they left the plot. That said, didn’t Ridley Scott insist that Prometheus was not a prequel despite being in the same universe only to follow that up with giant proto-facehuggers and whatnot?
Yeah I’m not sure how he gets away with saying Prometheus is not a prequel when you can clearly assume the Aliens (that we know) were created via a mixture of engineers and the original alien life form. Of course maybe I’m stupid which could always be the case.
The point is he doesn’t get away with it. The people around him won’t tell him he’s stupid when he clearly fucking is.
The Mighty Feklahr can’t wait to see how many times Fassbender’s face gets “accidentally” sit upon.
It took awhile (a few viewings) for me to appreciate Prometheus (ignore it’s plot holes and the stupidity of its characters) but I finally got to that point.
Yeah, I’m with you. There are some ridiculously stupid character actions in the film (taking off their helmets? being cutesy with the new snake-thing species they find instead of scared to holy fuck?) but overall I thought the movie was very interesting.
Ah yes, continuing the not-a-prequel song and dance.
Prometheus was so so ambitious but never decided what it wanted to do…the one thing i remember was that I had to go to a 230AM premiere because midnight was sold out and when I left the theater the sun was rising
that was weird
Can we step back and explain wtf is a xenomorph? Are we saying they’re doing an alien movie without aliens?
yes that would be my interpretation of what no xenomorphs means.
I love that Ridley Scott is tricking Fox into letting him make 200 million dollar Heavy Metal Magazine stories as movies. It’s my favorite thing about him right now.
Let’s make that WOOL movie already.
Yes exactly not being scared of a snake-thing that you just stumbled upon on a planet you no nothing about seemed rather odd to put it nicely.
Not cool indeed, Mr. Scott!! However I can relate that despite ‘Prometheus’ (or maybe I should say ‘Engineers’) being on the same Universe as ‘Aliens’ and ‘Predator’, they don’t need to constantly throw xenomosphs at us. But there’s a secret hope that later on, on other movies maybe, they can show a relationship between them all.. And then I’ll want xeno’s.. :P
What I hated about Prometheus was everyone trying to tell me what was wrong and what was right about it. I don’t care, I care if it was a good movie or not, despite it’s history. It wasn’t, and the history wasn’t even there.
With the exception of David, Prometheus was populated by “types”. Alien had “characters”. You can keep your xenomorphs, so long as we can get some characters back.
Well Prometheus had a deformed Xenomorth in the end of it and the rest of the movie sucked big time so Im sure the other one will suck even more since there won´t even be a deformed xenomorph in it. :D
FOX execs are all “Wait, what??”