Ridley Scott Says There Won’t Be Any Xenomorphs In The ‘Prometheus’ Sequel

While the upcoming release of his biblical action film Exodus: Gods and Kings has stirred up plenty of controversy regarding the casting choices for the roles of Ancient Egyptians and their slaves and thieves, director Ridley Scott would much rather talk about the future. Specifically, the 76-year old can’t seem to stop expressing his joy over the fact that he says that Harrison Ford is on board for a Blade Runner sequel, and he especially wants everyone to know that the scripts for his Blade Runner and Prometheus sequels are the bee’s knees.

Unfortunately, though, if you’re hoping that Prometheus 2: The Lady and the Head picks up where the first film left off, with the birth of the first xenomorph as Elizabeth Shaw and David take off to meet the Engineers, you might be a little disappointed. Scott told Yahoo! Movies UK that there will be one less familiar terrifying alien face in Prometheus 2 than there was in the first one.

“The beast is done. Cooked,” he says simply. “I got lucky meeting Giger all those years ago. It’s very hard to repeat that. I just happen to be the one who forced it through because they said it’s obscene. They didn’t want to do it and I said, ‘I want to do it, it’s fantastic’. But after four (he has conveniently forgotten the ‘AvP’ movies), I think it wears out a little bit. There’s only so much snarling you can do. I think you’ve got to come back with something more interesting. And I think we’ve found the next step. I thought the Engineers were quite a good start.” (Via Yahoo! Movies UK)

Instead, Scott offered in sort of a mild spoiler, the sequel will basically be a road trip in space with Noomi Rapace’s and Michael Fassbender’s characters trying to navigate the stars, and maybe even their hearts. The director was unclear as to whether Tom Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway” would be on the soundtrack.

Anyway, look how sad this poor fella is…