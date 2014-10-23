Steve Carrell And Charlie Kaufman Set Out To Remake ‘Idiocracy’ With ‘I.Q. 83’

It’s a pretty common trope in science fiction: A planet full of idiots. Whether it’s Idiocracy or a host of SF novels, the fear of the stupid is a common one. And now Steve Carell and Charlie Kaufman are set to take a crack at it with I.Q. 83.
Believe it or not, it’s based on a novel, and a deadly serious one, from Arthur Herzog. Herzog was a novelist of the disaster school, and two of his books have actually been movies before. Terrible, godawful movies, but still. The basic plot of the book is that a viral infection strikes, making us dumber, and a scientist desperately struggles to find a cure before we’re all a bunch of babbling idiots.
As you might guess, according to Deadline, bringing in a comedian and a satirist means they’re taking a slightly more lighthearted take. Essentially they want to make a satire of a country getting rapidly and progressively dumber, and how that might affect America.
If you need to skip down to the comments and make a joke about Kardashians or something, we’ll wait.
Anyway, it’s an interesting idea, and it’s got some compelling talent behind it. But at the same time, a “stupidity virus” seems a little less threatening than, say, Ebola, and the jokes seem a little obvious. Still, we trust Carell and Kaufman, and that much talent is usually a good sign. Either that or they’ll need to keep this handy.
I suspect a stupidity virus would actually be more threatening than ebola is in practice to the first world, media coverage be damned.
Or, perhaps, it has already struck…
Yeah, I’d say the pants pissing over Ebola is a pretty good indication that the stupidity virus has reached pandemic proportions.
This Fox News anchor appears to be Patient Zero:
[talkingpointsmemo.com]
Between this and the GamerGate thread, I am now officially depressed. Only one thing to cleanse the mental palate: X.
+1, er, +2.
Do we know Ebola isn’t a Kardashian? They both cause lots of black men to spray bodily fluids.
Egh. No real need to remake Idiocracy. An idiot virus just sounds so. . . not good.
Since I.Q. is calibrated so that 100 is always the average, wouldn’t our 83 just become the new 100?
Is that the prequel to Murakami’s 1Q84?
The thing with Idiocracy is that by making stupidity the natural progression of things it’s social commentary (even sometimes people read too much into it) which leads it to be funnier. By making it a virus it’s just a dumb(er) version of The Happening.
Also I remember reading a stupidity virus short story in freaking Omni magazine like 30 years ago. It ended up with people shitting their pants and starving to death, so I’m hoping this new story turns out better.