Adrien Nunez Rocked Austin With His Sparkling Sessions Performance

Austin was buzzing during ACL’s weekend one as Adrien Nunez lit up the stage with a show-stopping performance of “Don’t Wanna Go Home.” Part of Sparkling Ice and UPROXX’s Sparkling Sessions 2.0 Tour, the night felt less like a warm-up and more like a full-on mini-festival experience. Fans packed the Austin Garden venue, soaking up every note as Nunez poured his signature energy into the crowd.

Between sets, attendees explored flavorful sips and playful activations — from Sparkling Ice-infused cocktails to interactive games and a lively taco truck — all while the anticipation built for Nunez’s set. Once he hit the mic, it was pure magic: his mix of heartfelt storytelling and infectious charisma had the crowd on their feet, turning his latest hit into a collective singalong.

For fans following his meteoric rise, the ACL performance was a reminder of why Nunez is a name to watch: his commanding stage presence and sound that bridges classic country heart with modern flair has made him a crossover success. And his Austin stop wasn’t just a prelude to the weekend’s festivities, it was a showcase of what Sparkling Ice and UPROXX’s Sparkling Sessions team-up has become — a high-energy, music-first experience where rising stars meet fans to create unforgettable moments.

Catch the full performance above and stay tuned for where we’ll show up next!