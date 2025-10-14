Sparkling Ice and UPROXX’s Sparkling Sessions 2.0 tour landed in Austin, Texas, over the weekend to turn what could’ve been just another Austin City Limits warm-up into a significant pop culture moment. With country-music breakout Adrien Nunez headlining and powerhouse DJs priming the crowd, the night hit every beat. During set breaks, fans moved between Sparkling-pong tables, a taco truck that stayed busy all night, and booths offering everything from custom bead necklaces to blind taste-test challenges, arcade games, and, of course, Sparkling Ice-infused cocktails for the hyped crowd to savor. And what a crowd it was! With lines wrapping around the block, the event rolled 750+ people deep with an electricity that buzzed from doors to close.

After incredible sets from Gabby Gomez and Douglas Ray, Nunez tore into a set full of hits like Low Road — each met with a wave of fans shouting every lyric. ACL favorite Le Chev closed the night with an energetic set that had fans flocking to the dance floor and the night’s venue, Austin Garden, thumping.

As Season 2 of our Sparkling Sessions tour winds down, this ACL stop felt less like a simple party and more like a showpiece — the crown jewel in what has become one of the most fun and exciting festival kickoff series in the country. From Coachella to Governor’s Ball, our Anything But Subtle run has slowly morphed into something bigger — a traveling, high-energy reminder that good music, great people, and cold Sparkling Ice can turn any night into something unforgettable.

Watch the full recap above.