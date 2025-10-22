We Put Adrien Nunez’s Elite Palate To The Sparkling Ice Taste Test

How good is your palate, really? Rising country music star Adrien Nunez swears his is elite, so naturally, we had to put that confidence to the test. Before hitting the stage for his one-night-only Sparkling Sessions 2.0 Tour performance during Austin City Limits, the “Low Road” singer took on UPROXX’s ultimate pre-show challenge: a Sparkling Ice Blind Taste Test. No labels, no hints, just great flavor (and some revealing answers to questions his biggest fans have been asking).

What started as a quick flavor game turned into a full-on, scroll-stopping moment that almost ended with the country crooner second-guessing his own taste buds. Nunez came out swinging with Sparkling Ice’s Strawberry Kiwi option, stumbled on Coconut Pineapple (our bad for the curveball), and dropped gems in between — from how he hypes himself up before performing on stage to the first time a crowd sang his lyrics back to him. Oh, and he might’ve also teased an EDM remix of his latest hit, “Don’t Wanna Go Home.”

Between his competitive streak, quick-fire guesses, and unshakable charm, Nunez proved that whether it’s music, sports, or Sparkling Ice sips, he’s always here to win.

Watch the full taste test to see how he fared (and if he can ever trust his gut again).