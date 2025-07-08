The Uproxx Music Travel Hot List series is sponsored by Priceline, where you can go to book your next music travel adventure.
Nobody knows travel like a DJs and musicians. Planes, trains, cars… yachts! There isn’t a mode of transportation that these artists don’t love to both ride and perform in. That’s why when we thought about who to reach out to for expert travel advice for this year’s Music Travel Hot List, DJs and artists like techno master Paul Kalkbrenner, tech-house and R&B DJ Myles O’Neal, genre blender BL Suede, vibe king Le Chev, Piano House maestra LP Giobbi, and the multidisciplinary artist and musician East Forest just made sense.
These are the people who live for the road, the mad ones if you will, shuttling from club to club, party to party, country to country, constantly on the move, which just adds an extra weight to their advice. Some of the following advice is geared toward people just dipping their toes into travel, but some artists offered a few gems that are sure to resonate with everyone who loves a life on the road.
Let’s dive in.
Paul Kalkbrenner: Leave The Phone At Home
Leave the phone home. Try it for a night. Because in the end, everywhere where you go, all your other friends will have taken the photos and you can ask them for the pictures. I understand, especially if you grew up with a phone, how it feels to put it down. But if you have a phone in your pocket with the internet, how independent, how off the radar can you really be? The digital detox is very essential, especially in the club. Live in the moment — nobody on the phone, nobody texting with somebody who is not at the party, nobody taking photos. Everybody just raving.
BL Suede: Don’t Let Socks And Underwear Take Up Space, And Leave The Work At Home
Don’t worry too much about socks and underwear. Socks can take up a lot of room and you can always buy a pack of socks somewhere. Pack a few pairs but you don’t need one for every day. Just bring maybe a couple and then get some more out there. That really helps on keeping your bag tight and packed.
And another thing, leave the work at home!
When you’re starting off, and you’re hungry, you might tell yourself “Oh, I’m going to bring my studio stuff. I’m going to bring my mic. I’m going to record on the road.” You are not going to record on the road. It’s never going to happen. As much as you intend to work in your downtime, It’s not going to happen. You don’t need your audio interface. You don’t need your midi keyboard. Just keep it simple because if you end up traveling with all this stuff, you’ll end up losing it.
Keep the room for your fits.
Le Chev: Ask The Locals
Get out there and ask locals what is going on. If you follow the internet’s advice, you’re going to have basically the same experience as everyone else, so ask the locals “what’s up, where are the sandwiches, where do I go out?” And you’re going to have a way more unique local experience, and more memorable one.
Also, learn a little of the language, even just to say “please, thank you,” and “can I have another drink?” It’s going to go farther than saying, “I only speak English.” If you learn just a little bit, then you’re showing some courtesy, and you’ll probably earn a bit more favor.
East Forest: Rest Up And Watch Over Yourself
Recognize that moving at a constant fast pace—especially when you’re covering lots of ground—isn’t always natural, and it’s OK if it feels challenging. Travel can be inspiring, but it can also be draining. Put your mental and physical well-being first. Prioritize rest, nourishment, and moments of stillness. The journey is so much more meaningful when you’re not running on empty.
Myles O’Neal: Never Check A Bag
Never check a bag. If you check a bag and then that bag’s not there when you land, it could ruin your whole trip. Always carry on everything, travel with the basics, and you’ll realize you have everything you really need. I’ve done two-week tours with just a carry-on — it forces you to be intentional. Stick to neutral pieces you can mix and match, and keep your essentials dialed in. Less stuff, less stress.
LP Giobbi: Be Loyal
Pick an airline and hotel brand to consistently travel and stay with to start earning points and status. Especially on long international flights, you’ll get opportunities to upgrade your seat for more room or even lay-downs. Building points and status through brand loyalty really does pay off!