Nobody knows travel like a DJs and musicians. Planes, trains, cars… yachts! There isn’t a mode of transportation that these artists don’t love to both ride and perform in. That’s why when we thought about who to reach out to for expert travel advice for this year’s Music Travel Hot List, DJs and artists like techno master Paul Kalkbrenner, tech-house and R&B DJ Myles O’Neal, genre blender BL Suede, vibe king Le Chev, Piano House maestra LP Giobbi, and the multidisciplinary artist and musician East Forest just made sense.

These are the people who live for the road, the mad ones if you will, shuttling from club to club, party to party, country to country, constantly on the move, which just adds an extra weight to their advice. Some of the following advice is geared toward people just dipping their toes into travel, but some artists offered a few gems that are sure to resonate with everyone who loves a life on the road.

Let’s dive in.

Paul Kalkbrenner: Leave The Phone At Home

Leave the phone home. Try it for a night. Because in the end, everywhere where you go, all your other friends will have taken the photos and you can ask them for the pictures. I understand, especially if you grew up with a phone, how it feels to put it down. But if you have a phone in your pocket with the internet, how independent, how off the radar can you really be? The digital detox is very essential, especially in the club. Live in the moment — nobody on the phone, nobody texting with somebody who is not at the party, nobody taking photos. Everybody just raving.

BL Suede: Don’t Let Socks And Underwear Take Up Space, And Leave The Work At Home

Don’t worry too much about socks and underwear. Socks can take up a lot of room and you can always buy a pack of socks somewhere. Pack a few pairs but you don’t need one for every day. Just bring maybe a couple and then get some more out there. That really helps on keeping your bag tight and packed.

And another thing, leave the work at home!

When you’re starting off, and you’re hungry, you might tell yourself “Oh, I’m going to bring my studio stuff. I’m going to bring my mic. I’m going to record on the road.” You are not going to record on the road. It’s never going to happen. As much as you intend to work in your downtime, It’s not going to happen. You don’t need your audio interface. You don’t need your midi keyboard. Just keep it simple because if you end up traveling with all this stuff, you’ll end up losing it.