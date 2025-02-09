Why Groove Cruise Is Thriving Amid A Shaky Festival Scene

For years, it seemed as if festival culture was defined by Instagram moments — flower crowns at Coachella, the perfect cowboy hat at Stagecoach, and the ever-iconic wristband stacks. But that era is fading. People are no longer satisfied with just snapping pictures at festivals; they want real experiences, real connections, and real moments with artists. And while many festivals — especially independent ones — are struggling to stay afloat, there’s one fest that has not only survived but continues to thrive: Groove Cruise.

After completing its 21st year just two weeks ago, this floating festival still sells out nine months in advance. Proving that its magic isn’t just hype, it’s a movement. (And, it’s safe to assume, a profitable one.)

Last week, Groove Cruise hosted 6,500 attendees aboard the world-class Allure of The Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world by staterooms. 96 hours of house, techno, and almost every other electronic genre imaginable pulsed through all 17 decks, from sunrise sets in the solarium to after-hour parties in the ice-rink-turned-boiler room. Sure, you were able to find quiet spots on the ship but… why would you? All 15 of Groove Cruise’s stages brought out their own energy and people to party with, offering four days and nights of new experiences, memories, and once-in-a-lifetime moments.

Beyond the music, I found something deeper happening at Groove Cruise. For me, a veteran of the scene, it doesn’t just feel like another festival — it’s a transformative experience. And it’s one that Founder Jason Beukema built from the ground up, without knowing a single DJ or industry insider. Armed with a pipe dream and putting up $10,000 in credit card debt, he launched the first Groove Cruise with just 125 people, relying on friends from Michigan to drive down speakers and CDJs to Miami. Seven years in, he chartered his first full ship, and since then, he’s completed 28 full ship charters.

“We’ve doubled [Groove Cruise] every year,” Beukema said during a media luncheon aboard last month’s Groove Cruise. “From 125 to 250, 500, 1,000, 2,000, 4,000, and now we’re up to 6,500 people. Along with electronic music, I also charter music cruises for rock, country, and heavy metal, but Groove Cruise is my baby.”

The secret to its success? The relationships with the people. “We changed our tagline to ‘a transformational journey at sea’ because that’s exactly what it is,” Beukema said.

“People come on board, and their whole lives can change. We see it over and over again. People struggling with loss, people who have lost homes –- like those recently in Asheville –- people who are searching for something more. They leave the ship with new perspectives and new energy. That’s what we call ‘the groove effect’ through the eight waves of Groove Cruise. They are your compass to making the most of this unforgettable adventure. Each wave represents a unique journey, crafted to help you discover your passions, explore new horizons, and carrying the energy into your daily life, your family, your community, and your work.”

Beyond the deep connections, Groove Cruise stays ahead of the game by constantly evolving.

“Our attendees are the captains of the ship. Every single person is the most important person on the ship. You steer it, tell us where to go, what cruise lines to work with, what destinations we go to…I drive my team crazy because I don’t like to do the same thing over and over again,” Beukema laughed. “That’s how we’re different. We’re not scaling for the sake of scaling. We’re not keeping things stagnant. Every sailing, we challenge ourselves to come up with new creative ideas. And I personally read every single post-sailing survey.”