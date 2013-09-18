Jimmy Kimmel Supercut: Media People Wondering Why Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Didn’t ‘Twerk Out’

While it may be not be front-page news to some of you, it was certainly news to the tweens today: Miley Cyrus and former underwear model Liam Hemsworth have called it quits. Yeah. I KNOW. You should probably call in sick to work tomorrow just so you can deal with it on an emotional level. But before you do, be aware that nearly every single talk show host in America has made the “is this relationship twerking out?” joke that you were probably going to make.

Seriously. Here’s Jimmy Kimmel‘s veritable supercut of everyone saying the same joke today:

