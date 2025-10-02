Two weekends, dozens of stages, and enough food trucks to fuel a small country — welcome to Austin City Limits 2025. The most popular music fest in Texas goes as big as the state it calls home, and it’s about to take over Zilkner Park with genre-blending lineups, pop-up markets, after-hours parties, and throngs of music lovers hoping to vibe out to Sabrina Carpenter in their ten gallon hats. But remember, this isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon. Whether you’re chasing front-row selfies, discovering new acts in the shade of a massive oak, or just soaking in the music while dodging the Texas heat, you’ll need a strategy to make the most of every set, every bite, and every moment. So consider this your roadmap to thriving during ACL weekend one.

Austin City Limit Lineup / Set Times ACL is one of those “something for everyone” music festivals with over 100 performances spanning genres from pop and rock to hip-hop and EDM. So, yeah, if time management isn’t your strong suit, you’ll need to check in with the fest’s lineup schedule pretty often. Weekend one covers three days and seven stages with Hozier, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and T-Pain all headlining. The fest as a companion app to help keep track of who’s on and who’s next but fair warning, it won’t make choosing between catching Djo’s set or Japanese Breakfast’s any easier. Must See Non-Headliners While the headliners will grab your attention, ACL is also packed with under-the-radar gems that could steal the weekend. Don’t sleep on Wet Leg, whose witty indie-rock hooks are made for sun-soaked festival sets or MJ Lenderman with his free-flowing slacker rock energy on stage. Artists like LP Giobbi and Alameda bring genre-blurring beats for those chasing the dancefloor, Gigi Perez and Chuwi deliver soulful lyrics and infectious melodies, and Magdalena Bay provides pure pop escapism. The question isn’t, “Who, beyond the headliners, is worth making time for at this year’s ACL fest?” it’s “Who isn’t?”