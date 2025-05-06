The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2025 lineup is here! This year’s headliners for the Texas-based music festival, held in Zilker Park from October 3 to 5 and October 10 to 13, are Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii.

The lineup also features Feid, Cage The Elephant, T-Pain, Empire Of The Sun, Djo, Mk.gee, Sammy Virji, Polo & Pan, Role Model, Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, MJ Lenderman, Latin Mafia, Magdalena Bay, Dr. Dog, King Princess, Marina, Gigi Perez, Passion Pit, The Dare, Jensen McRae, Hotline TNT, and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, who need to cover “Turn The Other Cheek” by Teenjus.

The weekend 1-only acts include Maren Morris, Modest Mouse, The Backseat Lovers, and Riize, while weekend 2 will feature Pierce The Veil, Rilo Kiley, Zeds Dead, Car Seat Headrest, and Fujii Kaze.

Once again, ACL Fest 2025 will stream on Hulu with select live performances, interviews, and more during weekend 1. The full broadcast lineup and schedule will be announced later this summer.

Three-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets for ACL Fest 2025 go on sale today, May 6, at 12 p.m. CT. Kids ages 8 and under are welcome free of charge to all general admission areas with a ticketed adult. You can find more information here, and check out the poster below.