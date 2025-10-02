Here’s How To Watch The Austin City Limits 2025 Livestream

The annual Austin City Limits Music Festival is going down over the next two weekends, first from October 3 to 5 and then 10 to 12. For those who can’t make it down to Texas this year, the good news is that there’s an option to livestream it from home.

For the fourth straight year, the festival is partnering with Hulu to offer a livestream of the festival. It will be available to all Hulu subscribers from October 3 to 5 and more information can be found here.

The broadcast schedule isn’t available yet, but when it is, it’ll be viewable on Hulu’s Austin City Limits landing page. Currently, Hulu only indicates they’ll be streaming the first weekend.

On the festival lineup are Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, Doechii, Feid, Cage The Elephant, T-Pain, Empire Of The Sun, Djo, Mk.gee, Role Model, Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, MJ Lenderman, Magdalena Bay, Dr. Dog, King Princess, Marina, The Dare, Jensen McRae, Hotline TNT, and more.

Meanwhile, some tickets are still available, even this close to the festival. General admission tickets for the first weekend are sold out, but some GA+ and VIP tickets are still available. General admission tickets are still available for the second weekend. Find more information here.