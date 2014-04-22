Katy Perry Played The World’s Most Narcissistic Game With Her Biggest Fan

Katy Perry dubbed “Who Knows Katy,” a game created by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which Smurfette come to life squared off against her biggest fan, Emily, in a quiz show about herself, the “most narcissistic gag ever.” She wasn’t wrong, though it also places pretty high on the “creepiest gags ever” list, too, when Emily answers the name of Katy’s parents before Katy did. I won’t spoil the winner, but let’s just say, it’s only a matter of time before Emily starts building Katy Klones.
Big ole tit tays
Always an acceptable comment on a Katy Perry post :)
I have to give her credit, she’s probably one of the most “normal” pop stars I’ve ever seen.
Yes, because finding John Mayer to be marriage material is normal.
Famous people date and marry famous people because they have similar lifestyles and experiences. It’s impossible to critique them based on the way we date and marry. As shallow as celebrity marriages seem, you need to remember that these people are living extreme versions of life.
Dammit, it’s 2014! Get an edit feature in here! The above was supposed to be a response.
You are defending Katy Perry’s marriage to Russell Brand, you don’t get to edit!
Besides, you don’t even know how reply to another person’s comment… editing is likely out of your depth anyhow.
Not gonna lie…weird Katy Perry Stalker chick can get it. She might kill me in my sleep, but there’s something about awkward white girls
It’s a work.