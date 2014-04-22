Katy Perry Played The World’s Most Narcissistic Game With Her Biggest Fan

Katy Perry dubbed “Who Knows Katy,” a game created by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which Smurfette come to life squared off against her biggest fan, Emily, in a quiz show about herself, the “most narcissistic gag ever.” She wasn’t wrong, though it also places pretty high on the “creepiest gags ever” list, too, when Emily answers the name of Katy’s parents before Katy did. I won’t spoil the winner, but let’s just say, it’s only a matter of time before Emily starts building Katy Klones.

