Let’s Watch Dave Grohl Take A Shot Of Jäger While Playing ‘Monkey Wrench’

05.07.14

It’s both good and bad smartphones weren’t around during the days of G.G Allin. The good: people who hold up their phones to take pictures for an entire concert are history’s greatest monsters. The bad: think of all the amazing footage we would have of Allin. For instance, were it not for iPhones and phones that aren’t iPhones, we wouldn’t be able to watch Dave Grohl down a shot of Jäger while playing “Monkey Wrench” at Washington D.C.’s legendary 9:30 Club during a recent show.

Sigh, all the flying Allin poop we’ll never see flung.

