Now that the rousing, first weekend of Austin City Limits is in the book…catch your breath and get ready to head back down to Zilker Park for the festival’s second weekend. As outlined in our first weekend preview, what separates Austin City Limits from other two-weekend festivals is its subtle, tactical tweaks to the lineups, making them slightly different. The first weekend had Maren Morris, Modest Mouse, Briscoe, and more. The second weekend, in addition to the Red River Rivalry (University of Texas vs. University of Oklahoma football game) that will undoubtedly be an early Saturday focus, features a slightly different array of artists. From country to rock to dance music, the second weekend artists add a slightly different edge. Here are our picks on which additions to the Austin City Limits lineup you must check out.

Rilo Kiley Rilo Kiley’s reunion was one of the more pleasant surprises of 2025. Now that the Los Angeles indie rockers have been on tour for a significant portion of 2025, their sound (which never left, honestly) is now major festival-ready and widely lauded in reviews. Rightfully billed near the top of the bill, the Jenny Lewis-led group’s first show in Austin since a 2008 show at Stubb’s will leave elder millennials swooning while at the same time introducing the band to a new, wider audience. Sam Barber Missouri-based singer-songwriter and former American Idol contestant Sam Barber is one of the rising stars in country. Only 22, Barber’s earnest songwriting, which initially gained traction on TikTok, has helped elevate his image over the past few years. In recent months, Barber’s packed headlining shows and festival sets have shown his power as a performer. At a festival where only one of the top 12 billed artists (Luke Combs), whose primary genre is country, Barber will give traditionalists and newcomers to the genre a set that will resonate well in the heart of Texas

Bilmuri If you’re hoping to see the actor/comedian Bill Murray, well, head to South Carolina. This Bilmuri is the stage name of Johnny Franck, the former singer/guitarist of Ohio metalcore outfit Attack Attack! Over the past few years, the project has gained momentum beyond the metal world, while he has maintained his metal credibility by opening for artists like Sleep Token. Since releasing his first major label album, American Motor Sports, in 2024, Bilmuri has maintained a relentless touring schedule. This year, Bilmuri has played a bunch of festivals and, in the process, honed a tight live set that should go over well with the Austin crowd. Pierce the Veil Though the San Diego natives have been around for nearly 20 years, only in the past handful have Pierce the Veil broken through to the mainstream. Following a stint opening for Blink-182, which took place after a few years on the sidelines, Pierce the Veil is now a bona fide arena rock band. In fact, singer Vic Fuentes’ pop-up acoustic set at the Warped Tour in Long Beach flooded the entire area with fans. Though they last released music in 2023, the post-hardcore, pop-punk veterans continue to be a force, with TikTok helping invigorate interest beyond the band’s core audience. All that being said, don’t be surprised if this set is one of the best-attended of the whole weekend.

Zeds Dead Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead is taking Sammy Virji’s spot on the second Saturday. As the fest gradually embraces dance music (which isn’t as pronounced in Austin as it is in other cities, outside of the superstars), Zeds Dead (for those of you who don’t know, it’s a clever reference from Pulp Fiction) is going to be a great twilight (or later) group to get bodies moving. Now festival favorites and familiar to Austinites, the group is the perfect prominent dance group for ACL on Saturday. Car Seat Headrest Will Toledo has made music under the Car Seat Headrest moniker for the better part of the past 15 years. This year, Car Seat Headrest released a concept album, The Scholars, its first in five years, and has been busy promoting it in the process. Though the band expanded its sound, its bread and butter remains its indie rock sound, and in a live setting, Car Seat Headrest will add a dash of grit (likely performing ahead of indie forefathers the Strokes) that will be appreciated on a mostly slicked-up Saturday afternoon.