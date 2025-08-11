The Uproxx Music Festival And Tour Preview series is sponsored by Priceline, where music fans can find deals on flights, hotels, and more. Festival season is in full swing. With two of America’s behemoths, Coachella and Lollapalooza, in the rearview mirror, it’s time to examine the best of what’s left on the 2025 festival calendar. There are plenty of excellent, uniquely tailored fests left that cater to music fans with a variety of tastes to fill out the rest of your summer and early autumn. We here at Uproxx sifted through the noise to give the best of what’s left.

Shaky Knees Festival Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA

When: Sept. 19-21 Since its 2013 inception, Shaky Knees has grown into one of the country’s preeminent rock festivals. This year is no exception. Taking place in Piedmont Park in Midtown, the festival’s footprint is perfect for music fans to hop from stage to stage seamlessly, nursing a Sweetwater while relaxing under a Magnolia tree. The powerhouse lineups include My Chemical Romance’s only American festival headlining date, and a blend of young and old with IDLES, Spoon, the Marias, Lenny Kravitz, Pixies, the Backseat Lovers, rising Third Man-approved garage rockers Die Spitz, Johnny Marr, Public Enemy, and rabble-rousing punks the Lambrini Girls. Portola Fest Where: Pier 80, San Francisco, CA

When: Sept. 20-21 Not to be outdone by Outside Lands, the Goldenvoice-promoted event features one of the more eclectic bills of festival season. Alternative dance giants like LCD Soundsystem, Chemical Brothers, Duke Dumont, combined with Gen Z favorites the Dare and Magdalena Bay, and turn of the century pop icon Christina Aguilera, give Portola a bill unlike anything out there. Plus, nestled on Pier 80 during the Bay Area’s best month for weather, the two-day event is the place to dance yrslf clean while basking under the glow of the Pacific sun.

Riot Fest Where: Douglass Park, Chicago, IL

When: Sept. 19-21 Celebrating its 20th year following a year that saw it deal with its fair share of issues (mainly on-again, off-again location battles with the city), Riot Fest roars back with one of its strangest lineups – in a good way! Where else can you see Jack White rock, Weezer revive its Blue Album show while the “new” Sex Pistols, Jawbreaker, Marky Ramone Plays the Ramones, and Bad Religion keep the fest’s punk cred? Add to that a stage curated by “Weird Al” Yankovic (!!!) and outside-the-box bookings of the Mike Love-led Beach Boys and Hanson (Yes, that’s right, “MmmBop” Hanson), Rico Nasty, and the Linda Lindas kicking ass, and you have one of the best fests of 2025. Louder Than Life Where: Highland Festival Grounds, Louisville, KY

When: Sept. 18-21 Long the centerpiece of the Danny Wimmer Presents empire, this year’s Louder Than Life is easily one of the best heavy festivals in the world. Spread across six stages with 160 bands performing, highlights include the resurgent Deftones, Bring Me the Horizon, Slayer (performing a year after weather caused them to cancel their set), Avenged Sevenfold, mysterious masked sensation Sleep Token, Rob Zombie performing Astro-Creep 2000, and hardcore heroes Knocked Loose’s triumphant homecoming. Along with a steady dose of bourbon and beer flowing, and reunions such as Acid Bath, Crossfade, and LetLive, fans better have their earplugs ready, with the festival’s name being precisely what you should expect.