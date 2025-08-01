The Uproxx Music Travel Hot List series is sponsored by Priceline, where you can go to book your next music travel adventure. Nothing brings people together quite like music, and when you mix that with a passport stamp? Well, let’s just say it makes for a memorable check off your bucket list. To help you catch both flights and beats, we asked travel influencers to share their most unforgettable musical experiences around the globe, from a campfire performance in the Sahara Desert to aprés ski in the Alps and a classical concert in a historic chapel. Whether you’re chasing live sets, hidden karaoke lounges, or spontaneous dance parties with strangers, these stories will inspire your next sonic adventure abroad.

BRANDON (@theadventurepapi): Akamba Music Fest in Mexico’s Blue Agave Fields Nestled in the middle of the UNESCO‑recognized blue agave fields of Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico (yes, where tequila actually comes from), there is the annual Akamba Music Festival. It was actually founded by Jose Cuervo, and the one-day festival combines a mixture of house, techno, and electronic music alongside local Jalisco food stands and, of course, tequila for a completely immersive experience. You can even take the Jose Cuervo ‘Akamba Express’ train ride from Guadalajara to Tequila with live DJs and views through the agave fields on your way to the festival. When I attended the festival in 2024, I was there for the ride, and Akamba delivered an amazing experience. Being in the heart of Mexico’s agave fields with the sun setting in the distance, tequila cocktail in hand, and great music on stage, made for a time I wouldn’t forget. Once nighttime hit, I got to see such artists as Disclosure and Sofi Tukker take the stage and play not only their hits but their tributes to Mexico’s heritage. Akamba is a true gem in Mexico’s festival landscape, and you should definitely put it on your list of festivals and in your plans to visit Guadalajara and Tequila Mexico. MARISSA STRANG (@marissa.daily): Classical Music at the Mirror Chapel in Prague I went to a classical concert at the Mirror Chapel in the Klementinum, and it was one of the highlights of my time in Prague! The space itself is so gorgeous and historic. Baroque mirrors line the ceiling, and when the music starts, the reflections and acoustics make it feel completely surreal. The chapel was built back in 1725 and dedicated to the Virgin Mary, and it has this rich mix of marble, gold, and ceiling paintings that you can’t stop looking at. It was originally a religious space, but now they use it for concerts, and it really does feel like stepping back in time. It’s definitely a must if you’re in Prague, even if you’re not usually into classical music!

COURTNEY BRADY (@journeywith.court): Any KTV Bar in Chengdu, China During the two years I lived in Chengdu, China, working as an English teacher, one of the most memorable and culturally immersive experiences was spending time at KTV bars. Short for ‘karaoke television,’ KTV is a wildly popular pastime in China enjoyed by both locals and expats alike. Whether it was to celebrate a birthday, unwind after a long week, or take part in a team-building night with my training center, KTV quickly became a regular and super fun part of life. What makes KTV in China especially unique is the setup. Rather than singing in front of a crowd, you and your group get your own private room, often decked out with plush seating, a microphone stage, a big screen, and even room service. The song selection is impressive, offering a mix of Chinese and English hits, so everyone could find something to sing, whether it was a classic Mandarin ballad or a pop anthem from home. These nights were always full of laughter, off-key singing, and the kind of shared joy that crosses language barriers. It’s not only karaoke, but such a fun way to connect. There are KTV places on just about every street! JUSTIN WALTER (@yourbucketlistguide): Snowbombing — A Winter Ski Festival in the Austrian Alps If you’re looking for the ultimate European music festival adventure, Snowbombing in Austria is it. Set in the breathtaking Austrian Alps, this week-long experience combines world-class skiing with nonstop beats across mountaintop igloos, alpine lodges, and late-night venues in town. One of the coolest festivals I’ve ever been to, we literally raved inside an igloo at the top of a mountain! From daytime shredding to dancing under the stars, Snowbombing is a one-of-a-kind blend of winter sports and music culture that’s absolutely mind-blowing.

ESTHER SUSAG (@estherelsewhere): Gnawa Music Around a Campfire in the Sahara Desert Spending a night in the Sahara Desert was one of the most magical experiences of my life. After riding camels through the dunes at golden hour, which honestly already felt straight out of a movie, we arrived at a remote Berber camp just as the stars started to come out. We had the most delicious traditional Moroccan dinner (tajine, fresh bread, mint tea, the works). Then a group of local musicians gathered around the fire and started playing live Gnawa music. There was singing, drumming, clapping, and dancing. It was so cool to be a part of something that felt so authentic to their culture. What I loved most was how unplugged it all felt. There was no cell service, no distractions, just good food, music, and connection under the stars. It didn’t feel like a performance; it felt like we were part of something really special. If you’re heading to Morocco, this is something you have to do. It’s one of those nights that reminds you why you fell in love with travel in the first place. CHLOE CALDWELL (@bychloecaldwell): An Intimate Cultural Show in Udaipur, India When visiting Udaipur, India, I stayed at one of the most beautiful hotels I’ve ever experienced. My room at the Leela Palace overlooked the famous Lake Pichola, but aside from the luxurious room, impeccable service, and breathtaking lakeside views, I especially loved the hotel’s nightly ceremonial ritual. Local musicians gather for an exclusive performance of Rajasthani folk music featuring traditional wooden instruments like a Pungi and Dholak. The vibrant beats and ballads tell the tales of love, loss, sacrifice, and heroism, and were once the pride of Rajasthan’s royal courts. It’s amazing to hear and see these creative songs up close and learn more about their significance to Rajasthan’s long-lived royal history. Dancers also bring the music to life, twirling to traditional dances in sparkling dresses. You’ll even have the chance to get on stage with them and learn a few moves yourself. It was an excellent way to get a taste of Udaipur’s history and culture in an intimate environment.