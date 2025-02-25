Shaky Knees is annually an Atlanta-area highlight, and now we know what’s up with the 2025 edition: It’s set for September 19 to 21 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, and the lineup is led by Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink-182, as was announced today.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup also features Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Pixies, Idles, Spoon, Inhaler, Cage The Elephant, The Black Keys, Public Enemy, TV On The Radio, Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Lucy Dacus, Devo, Wet Leg, 4 Non Blondes, Franz Ferdinand, Stereophonics, “Weird Al” Yankovic (billed as a “special guest”), and others.

There’s a pre-sale for tickets starting February 7 at 10 a.m. ET, and a public on-sale will follow if any tickets remain after the pre-sale. More information on that is available here.

Check out the full day-by-day lineup below.