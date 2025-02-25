Shaky Knees is annually an Atlanta-area highlight, and now we know what’s up with the 2025 edition: It’s set for September 19 to 21 at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, and the lineup is led by Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink-182, as was announced today.
Beyond the headliners, the lineup also features Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Pixies, Idles, Spoon, Inhaler, Cage The Elephant, The Black Keys, Public Enemy, TV On The Radio, Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Lucy Dacus, Devo, Wet Leg, 4 Non Blondes, Franz Ferdinand, Stereophonics, “Weird Al” Yankovic (billed as a “special guest”), and others.
There’s a pre-sale for tickets starting February 7 at 10 a.m. ET, and a public on-sale will follow if any tickets remain after the pre-sale. More information on that is available here.
Check out the full day-by-day lineup below.
Shaky Knees’ 2025 Lineup For Friday, September 19
Deftones
Lenny Kravitz
Sublime
The Marías
Pixies
Idles
Spoon
Inhaler
Joey Balence & Brae
Lambrini Girls
Sarah Kinsley
Shaky Knees’ 2025 Lineup For Saturday, September 20
My Chemical Romance
Cage The Elephant
The Black Keys
Public Enemy
The Backseat Lovers
TV On The Radio
The All-American Rejects
Johnny Marr
The Beaches
Mannequin Pussy
Bilmuri
CMAT
Scowl
Michigander
Fat Dog
Hey, Nothing
Radio Free Alice
Die Spitz
Soft Play
Ecca Vandal
Girl Tones
Junior Varsity
Songs For Kids
Shaky Knees’ 2025 Lineup For Sunday, September 21
Blink-182
Vampire Weekend
Alabama Shakes
Lucy Dacus
Devo
Wet Leg
4 Non Blondes
Franz Ferdinand
Stereophonics
The Stews
Fleshwater
Murder By Death
Mdou Moctar
Improvement Movement
English Teacher
The Criticals
Worry Club
Songs For Kids
“Weird Al” Yankovic