Aaron Paul Channeled Jesse Pinkman For His Response To The Toys R’ Us ‘Breaking Bad’ Action Figure Battle

We’re not going to be finished with this Toys R’ Us Breaking Bad hoopla until every cast member makes a comment about it. First we got Bryan Cranston’s sly reply to the situation and now it’s Aaron Paul’s turn. Instead of taking the calmer road, Paul goes on a bit of a sarcastic Twitter “rant” that makes a few good points:
Barbie does send a pretty horrid message to girls and boys everywhere, mainly that you have a shot at being like Barbie. You have a better chance of ending up like Jesse Pinkman. Speaking of, Paul came back a bit later and channeled the drug kingpin turned drug slave in one more Tweet:
Now I seriously want to know what Obama has to say about the situation. He’s commenting on everything else these days, so I would think he’d need to address this too. Maybe if he puts down the fiddle for a while, Rome will stop burning.
Please take it over to the Gamergate article and try not to lump me in to some sort of journalistic cabal. This black and white bullshit if for the fucking birds.
You do realize that this has nothing to do with gender and everything to do with hypocrisy, right? It doesn’t matter if a man or woman wanted the toy pulled from the shelf, what matters is that they are selling stuff that is just as bad or worse than the breaking bad toys, but somebody freaking out on the internet convinced a bunch of people to be outraged at a toy chain.
Well, for starters, he didn’t hack her personal information and post it online, send her any death threats, or call her any incredibly vulgar, disgusting names.
This is in absolutely no way whatsoever the same at all.
some people squander their lives on the most chicken shit things…howz about Ebola, Jobs, a flood of ILLEGAL aliens, and mad muslim pigs wanting to have universal sharia
I’m not entirely sure how to read this. Are you suggesting that you’re squandering your life worrying about “howz about Ebola, Jobs, a flood of ILLEGAL aliens, and mad muslim pigs wanting to have universal sharia”, because that would make some sense, or that you are squandering your life with some leisure time activity like games or toys? Or are you suggesting that Aaron Paul should be fighting Ebola, getting a job, something something that guy picking lettuce for my delicious salad, and fighting a quarter of the world’s population over their political choices, because otherwise he’s squandering his life.. I’m a little confused.
I’m assuming the comparison was made because Aaron Paul called her a bitch in that last tweet,” ….show the Florida mom. YeahBitch”.
Except that’s his signature catch phrase that’s not directed at any particular person, it’s more of the collective ‘bitch’.
So the comparison to #GamerGate was uncalled for then.
I would show more interest if toys r us wasn’t always the worst. Even as a kid, that shit had like a 50% markup! Who’s still shopping there?
Want to know who shops there? Every fucking kid in America. There may be a markup on most of their stuff, but deals on toys aren’t that common other than their regular sales. Even on Amazon.com toys are often just as expensive as going to the store. That said, I hate that damn place with a fiery passion and I’m exceedingly glad that my kids have sort of grown out of toys so I don’t have to go there ever again.
1. The tweets from Cranston and Paul seem largely facetious, and I don’t believe any of the articles have seriously called for harm to come to this woman.
2. This pretty much applies to any article on this site.
3. What rationalizing and what behavior? The fact that the store sells comparable merchandise seems like a legitimate talking point if the question is about whether or not they should be selling specific merchandise.
4. I don’t think you know what a petition is.
