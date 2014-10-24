Aaron Paul Channeled Jesse Pinkman For His Response To The Toys R’ Us ‘Breaking Bad’ Action Figure Battle

#Breaking Bad
Entertainment Writer
10.24.14 20 Comments

We’re not going to be finished with this Toys R’ Us Breaking Bad hoopla until every cast member makes a comment about it. First we got Bryan Cranston’s sly reply to the situation and now it’s Aaron Paul’s turn. Instead of taking the calmer road, Paul goes on a bit of a sarcastic Twitter “rant” that makes a few good points:

Barbie does send a pretty horrid message to girls and boys everywhere, mainly that you have a shot at being like Barbie. You have a better chance of ending up like Jesse Pinkman. Speaking of, Paul came back a bit later and channeled the drug kingpin turned drug slave in one more Tweet:

https://twitter.com/aaronpaul_8/status/525443296718372864

Now I seriously want to know what Obama has to say about the situation. He’s commenting on everything else these days, so I would think he’d need to address this too. Maybe if he puts down the fiddle for a while, Rome will stop burning.

(Via Aaron Paul / The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking Bad
TAGSAARON PAULBREAKING BADJESSE PINKMANTOYS R USTWITTER RANTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP