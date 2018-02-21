Shutterstock

In America, it’s not against the law to be poor, no matter what some politicians might argue. That sounds obvious, but for a long time, in fact right up until almost the dawn of the 20th century, if you owed a debt and couldn’t pay it, you were thrown in jail. By 1833, this had been banned on the federal level. But a new ACLU report has uncovered that debt collectors have found a way around that law, and are throwing people in jail over $10 debts, bank errors, and even debts that don’t even exist.

The ACLU’s report looks at over one thousand cases that are, essentially, the court system issuing arrest warrants over private debts. While this has been an issue reported on before, the exact scale and scope hasn’t really been charted before. And the results are sprawling, ranging across 26 states and Puerto Rico. This terrifying process by which this happens is simple to explain:

Somebody claims you owe them a debt: This can be, quite literally, anything: Rent, a utility bill, a car payment, a check that bounces. It doesn’t matter. It is money you owe that you haven’t paid. And you’re not alone: More than a third of all Americans owe an unpaid debt.

This doesn’t mean the police immediately kick down your door. These are bench warrants, so you’re not actively being searched for. But, if you get pulled over for speeding or have another minor brush with the law, it means you’ll be arrested over a crime you might not even know you committed.

Or, for that matter, a crime you didn’t commit at all. Debt collection agencies often will simply accept that a debt is owed without bothering to check the paperwork, and it’s difficult to verify what the debt even is, in some cases, before you’re in court. The ACLU has highlighted a few cases, such as the sole caretaker of an elderly woman being jailed overnight, along with a cancer patient (facing three warrants) who was arrested in front of her children. She was too weak to even walk up the stairs to the jail. The amounts in question have been as low as $10.

It’s not clear how many bench warrants are out there. The report includes eyewitness accounts of a Boston court issuing so many warrants that the stamp to verify them broke, and judges reportedly turn out 30 warrants in 10 minutes. But until some form of action is taken, these legal landmines are going to keep being seeded, just waiting for people to stumble over them.

(Via ACLU)