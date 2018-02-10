Rep. Adam Schiff Tells Bill Maher: Nixon May Not Have Been Impeached If Fox News Had Existed Then

02.10.18

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) paid a visit to Bill Maher on Friday night’s Real Time, amid news breaking that President Trump had refused to release the Democratic memo that he had drafted for the House Intelligence Committee. The Democratic memo was intended as a rebuttal to the misleading and biased GOP Nunes memo, and Schiff explained to Maher why the refusal to release the memo was so troublesome.

“The problem is this, and this is why we urge Republicans not to go down this road,” he told Maher. “They wrote this deliberately misleading memo that omitted all of the important information the reader needed to know, and when we supplied the material facts it’s like, ‘Oh, no, we can’t share the facts’ because that would be disclosing too much information.”

Maher then pointed out that facts seem to no longer matter to Republicans who will blindly follow the commander-in-chief, which is a scary thing unto itself. “How do you fight that?” he asked Schiff candidly.

