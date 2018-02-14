Former Hollywood private eye and “fixer” to the stars Anthony Pellicano is serving out the last year of a 15 year sentence for 78 counts of wiretapping, racketeering, protection, intimidation, and identity theft, among other charges at Southern California’s Terminal Island Federal Correctional Institution. Pellicano, whose former clients include Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Roseanne Barr, Garry Shandling, and Courtney Love, among others; hasn’t spoken to anyone outside of a courtroom in over six years, but granted a rare interview opportunity to The Hollywood Reporter, on newsstands February 14.
Pellicano’s work as a private investigator dates all the way back to the Watergate scandal and Kennedy assassination, however it was his trajectory in Hollywood that made him a notorious figure, as well as resulted in his downfall. Following his 2002 arrest, the FBI discovered over 150,000 pages of transcribed recordings, which were not court-ordered wiretaps. Although Pellicano could have given up his clients to shorten his own prison sentence, he claims that rats and informants are “worse than child molesters.” “Close call — but I feel that way, and I will never relent,” he told the publication.
Speaking of molestation — while Pellicano carefully tread the line of questioning as to not say anything that may incriminate him — the most damning detail from the interview came about while discussing his former client Michael Jackson, who retained his services when the molestation scandal broke in 1993.
He often refers to the “omerta,” the vow of loyalty he took to clients, the same vow that cost him his freedom. Yet talk to him about most of the A-list that once employed him, and his distaste is clear. For example, Michael Jackson, who reportedly engaged his services around 1993 (via attorney Fields) — and whom Pellicano claims he “fired” because he was disgusted by truths even darker than those alleged in Jackson’s molestation scandal. “I was offered $500,000 to tell the whole story by a tabloid, and I declined, even though, while incarcerated, I needed the money.” Other questions regarding the Jackson saga are met with what may be the definitive Pellicano irony: “All of that would get too close to the truth, so, regretfully, I have to decline.”
Pellicano will be released from prison on his 75th birthday on March 22, 2019, and it’s likely whatever secrets he holds in regards to that scandal — and countless others — will eventually be buried with him. “Some people got away with a lot of things and made a lot of money because of me,” he admitted, when asked if he had any regrets looking back.
Michael Jackson was most likely innocent and this dude has nothing. Michael Jackson was definitely weird, and apparently felt more comfortable around children than adults, but that doesn’t mean he was a child molester.
O course he has noting. Which is why the FBI who investigated Pellicano and MJ too never found anything they could use against MJ. Pellicano wants to make money by trashing MJ like so many others before. He wants to write a book and or wants the tabloids to bid for his “story”.
Bert Fields was his employer in 1993. He left the case after Fields resigned not because he found some dark truth. Fields resigned because he couuldn’t get the criminal case go first and MJ was not sastified with his work. Pellicano told the press in 1993 after he resigned:
“I swear on my children this decision was not Michael Jackson’s,” Pellicano said in an interview Tuesday. “It was my sole decision. If I wanted to, I could be working on this case today.”
but now he says he was fired because he found out some diet? Look, if MJ had been guilty he wouldn’t have wanted Pellicano to work for him in the first place? For what? To find out his dirt? Makes no sense.
I love when Uproxx posts an article about this pedophile. His apologists come out of the woodwork and are so sensitive. You guys should check out Sammy Sosa. They both had the same vitiligo doctor.
He was not a pedophile and this is yet another crook telling lies about him in hoped of getting tabloid money Notice how he never reveals anything specific. Just throws in this innuendo that he has something but he kept it to himself all these years and the FBI couldnt’ find it either when they were investigating both him and MJ! Sure.
Use common sense. Pellicano defended MJ even after he resigned! He said he was innocent even in 1994. There is a taped phone call between Pellicano and Jim Mitteager in 1994 where Pellicano said do you think I would let my kids spend time with him if I thought he was guilty?
Use common sense. If MJ had been guilty he would have paid in Aug 1993 when Chandler first demanded money!
Pellicano said in 1993: “People are always trying to extort him for all kinds of reasons because he’s a superstar,” Pellicano said. “I have worked for Michael Jackson for many years and have gone through many of these.
“This one just happened to have gone too far. Michael is probably one of the most kind and decent men I’ve ever met, and this is horrible.
Yeah sounds like he has the smoking gun.
I don’t know whether Michael Jackson is a molester or not, but I do find it interesting that both Corey Feldman and McCauley Culkin both go out of their way to say he never molested them
And they are among dozens of kids who did and do the same. It’s always the crooks who accuse MJ like this convicted felon who knows the tabloids will pay for dirty lies about MJ. Brett Barnes, Corey Haim, Sean Lennon, Emmanuel Lewis, Frank Cascio, Eddie Cascio Omer Batthi all kids who grew up with him and they all defend and praise him They don’t have any reason to lie. His accusers and now this felon do.
The media is not even asking the obvous question:
If you had evidence how come you never gave it to the police never gave it to anyone but now that MJ is dead and you need money suddenly you insinuate that you have proof of even worse than molestation.
This is bullshit, here are the facts about Pellicano that the media of course refuses to report because they want the smear MJ once against for clicks.
He kept saying that MJ was innocent both publicly and privately.
“In no way, shape or form does (my resignation) indicate that Michael Jackson is guilty,” Pellicano said. “Michael Jackson is not guilty, and all the things I said in the past I reaffirm.”
He defended MJ in 1994 too, after he left the case:
Pellicano–who no longer works for Jackson but who still fiercely proclaims the entertainer’s innocence and opposes any effort to settle the civil case–scoffed at that and suggested that prosecutors and lawyers in the civil case are orchestrating an effort to dismiss all the cases.
“If you believe that,” he said of Montagna’s comments, “I’ll sell you some bayou land.”
He talked to Jim Mitteager, a tabloid broker who had the tendency to record his phone conversations. A transcript of his conversation with Pellicano was published on Aphrodite Jones’ old website. I asked Jones about this and she said she never got this tape and never published the transcript. But is it on her old website:
According to this transcript Pellicano had no doubt of MJ’s innocence and that’s why he let his own kids play with MJ. So what is Pellicano going to say? That he told this back then, but now he suddenly knows worse things when he wants to collect money from tabloids as he gets out of jail?
2. Pellicano left the case after his long time mentor and employeer Bert Fields left the case too. And Fields was fired because he was unable to get the criminal case go first and told the press that an indictment was imminent when in fact it was not.
Unless Pellicano wants to argue that Fields too found a smoking gun against MJ and was disgusted so he left he should explain this remarkable coincidence that he left the case soon after Fields left it too because that’s just the time that he found proof of MJ’s guilt.
3. Pellicano worked for MJ for years. And in 1993 he said this about MJ
“This one just happened to have gone too far. Michael is probably one of the most kind and decent men I’ve ever met, and this is horrible.”
So for years he didn’t find any evidence that MJ was molesting anyone let alone evidence of worse but in 1993 just when his mentor and employeer Bert Fields left the case he suddenly found proof that MJ did worse than molestation?
He now says he was fired but in 1993 he said this:
“I swear on my children this decision was not Michael Jackson’s,” Pellicano said in an interview Tuesday. “It was my sole decision. If I wanted to, I could be working on this case today.”
He is a liar. And a felon like Murray. Why does the media promote his BS? Why don’t they fact check what he says?
Why turn down all that money when he needed it?. Why help MJ when he believed the lies. The scandals etc have all come clear. MJS child hood was ruined so he wanted to spend time with kids and act like one. Their parents wanted money and took the tabloid side and wanted to bring Michael Jackson down(like the investigators)
If you have send the documentaries why gas the child who Michael was with not want to leave with his parents. No one understood why Michael wanted to be around kids. Yes he had sleep overs but he slept on the floor whilst the child slept in Michael’s bed.
(How would they know this) it was later revealed that the parents were lies and the truth came out.
Why reveal useless false info now after Michael is dead
He is not a child molester and never will be
This pellicano has no evidence to support what he says. It will fall flat i f it comes to anything.