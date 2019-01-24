Getty Image

Director Bryan Singer’s reputation was once again hit hard Wednesday after The Atlantic released a lengthy and deeply investigated report into the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct lodged against him. But that hasn’t affected one of his next gigs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the X-Men and Bohemian Rhapsody filmmaker is still attached to the big budget reboot of Red Sonja that was announced in the fall.

Producer Avi Lerner, founder and CEO of Millennium Pictures — who have produced the Expendables movies, Olympus/London Has Fallen, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and who are working on Red Sonja — weighed in on the report, saying Singer would keep his job.

“I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision,” Lerner said in a statement. “In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”

The Atlantic report — which originally began at Esquire, who then declined to publish it, and which Singer preemptively attacked in October — is the result of 12 months of research involving over 50 sources, including four men who were speaking up for the first time. Only one of those four, Victor Valdovinos, allowed his real name to be used. He alleged that Singer sexually assaulted him when he was a 13-year-old extra on the set of the 1998 Stephen King adaptation Apt Pupil.

Others claim of having sexual experiences with him when they were underage and he was in his late 20s/early 30s. In December of 2017, one Cesar Sanchez-Guzman publicly accused Singer of raping him on his yacht when he was 17.