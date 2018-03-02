Former Trump Adviser Carl Icahn Sold $31 Million In Steel Shares Days Before The Tariff Announcement

#Money #Business #Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
03.02.18 10 Comments

Shutterstock

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s murky business dealings since his former advisee, Donald Trump, became president last year have been reported on a great length. So it comes as no surprise that, according to The Guardian, he sold $31.3 million shares in Manitowoc Company, a crane and lifting supplier company whose business model is heavily dependent on steel imports days before the president announced his new tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Icahn’s financial dealings, which were first reported by ThinkProgress, were discovered in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Per The Guardian:

Icahn was able to sell his shares for $32 to $34. On Friday morning Manitowoc’s shares had fallen 5.48% to $26.37. The fall was in line with drops seen by other companies dependent on cheap steel imports, including Boeing and Caterpillar.

Because of the large nature of the sale, Icahn was required by law to disclose it to the SEC. He first began selling shares in Manitowoc on February 12th, when the company’s stock was still worth $32 to $34 a piece. In the days that followed, he systematically sold the rest of his shares seemingly in advance of Trump’s tariff announcement on Thursday. And while this may all just be a coincidence, ThinkProgress noted that Icahn “did not buy or sell any shares of Manitowoc between January 17, 2015 and February 11, 2018.”

(Via The Guardian)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Business#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSBUSINESScarl icahndonald trumpmoneyPoliticstrade

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP