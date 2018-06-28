Three Of Chris Hardwick’s Exes Have Come Forward To Defend Him Amid Abuse Allegations

Two weeks ago, Nerdist erased all traces of founder and CEO Chris Hardwick after actress Chloe Dykstra published a Medium post that alleged “long-term” abuse, both emotional and sexual, (along with career blacklisting) against an unnamed ex-boyfriend who she accused of controlling behavior. Due to the specified timing and several other details, many people believed that Hardwick was the ex in question, and his career has taken several hits, including the shelving of his AMC talk show and cancellation of Comic-Con appearances.

Amid these allegations, Hardwick’s wife, Lydia Hearst, issued a statement of support for her husband, and over the past week, three of his ex-girlfriends have also come to his defense. All of these women have stressed that their experiences with him were very different than the ones described by Dykstra, and they urged the public not to rush to judgment:

  • Jacinda Barrett, Real World alum and Bloodline actress, dated Hardwick for four years. She wrote on Instagram that Dykstra’s “story bears no resemblance to the one I shared with him all those years ago.” Barrett also argued that due process within the #MeToo movement is important and, amid allegations, “every man deserves a voice.”

