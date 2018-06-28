Two weeks ago, Nerdist erased all traces of founder and CEO Chris Hardwick after actress Chloe Dykstra published a Medium post that alleged “long-term” abuse, both emotional and sexual, (along with career blacklisting) against an unnamed ex-boyfriend who she accused of controlling behavior. Due to the specified timing and several other details, many people believed that Hardwick was the ex in question, and his career has taken several hits, including the shelving of his AMC talk show and cancellation of Comic-Con appearances.
Amid these allegations, Hardwick’s wife, Lydia Hearst, issued a statement of support for her husband, and over the past week, three of his ex-girlfriends have also come to his defense. All of these women have stressed that their experiences with him were very different than the ones described by Dykstra, and they urged the public not to rush to judgment:
- Jacinda Barrett, Real World alum and Bloodline actress, dated Hardwick for four years. She wrote on Instagram that Dykstra’s “story bears no resemblance to the one I shared with him all those years ago.” Barrett also argued that due process within the #MeToo movement is important and, amid allegations, “every man deserves a voice.”
This past week I have watched someone I once loved and shared four years of my life with be publicly accused of misconduct and abuse, then swiftly fired and shunned. The accuser’s story bears no resemblance to the one I shared with him all those years ago, but what is of supreme importance here is that every woman and every man deserves a voice. Accuser and Accused. Everyone deserves to be heard. A rush to judgement denies the right to due process; the Metoo movement deserves due process. #metoomovement #dueprocess #chrishardwick @hardwick
So what do we do about vengeful exes who lie and try to ruin people’s careers?
Watch as her career is done and his continues.
@CoDy Robison does she even have a career ?
RELEASE THE KRAKEN!!1
None of the story made it a #MeToo thing. It sounds like a shitty relationship where one person hated it more than the other and decided to internalize all the issues and develop social, mental and eating disorders while their spouse rose to fame.
[youtu.be]
I wonder what all of Chloe’s defenders over at the AV Club comment section have to say about this ? Not that they’ve written an article about this yet.
Wow he dated Andrea Savage? Good for him. Hot and funny, a rare combo
yeah I had a good run of hot and psycho for a while there