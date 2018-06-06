Stephen Colbert Gives Bill Clinton Another Chance To Reflect On Monica Lewinsky: ‘It Wasn’t My Finest Hour’

06.05.18 4 Comments

Bill Clinton’s book tour with James Patterson made headlines for reasons other their novel The President is Missing. As should be expected in the era of #MeToo, Clinton’s past and the Lewinsky scandal came up during an interview with NBC Today’s Craig Melvin and led to a very testy response by the former president:

“Yes [I have apologized to Monica Lewinsky], and nobody believes I got out of that for free. I left the White House $16 million in debt, but you typically have ignored gaping facts in describing this, and I bet you don’t even know them. This was litigated 20 years ago. Two-thirds of the American people sided with me. They were not insensitive to that. I had a sexual harassment policy when I was governor in the ’80s. I had two women chiefs of staff when I was governor. Women were overrepresented in the attorney general’s office in the ’70s, for their percentage in the bar. I have had nothing but women leaders in my office since I left. You are giving one side and omitting facts.”

The topic of Lewinsky stems from her recent re-examination of the scandal published earlier in the year and the change in perception in the #MeToo movement’s growth out of Hollywood. Clinton received plenty of criticism for his comments, particularly the idea that he didn’t need to apologize to Lewinsky.

