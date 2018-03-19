The #DeleteFacebook Movement Is Gaining A Lot Of Momentum

Shutterstock

The Guardian’s explosive report on Cambridge Analytica’s privacy violation of using of data compiled by Facebook to help shape the outcome the 2016 election has led to a growing backlash dubbed #DeleteFacebook. The “information warfare,” which was shaped by Steve Bannon and Breitbart money-man Robert Mercer to help the Trump campaign is now under investigation in the United Kingdom and the United States, with Facebook left without an explanation of how Cambridge Analytica acquired the information of 50 million users.

Now people are taking matters into their own hands, calling to #DeleteFacebook. In the ensuing fallout, Facebook’s security chief has reportedly walked away from the company after disagreeing with how they should handle disinformation, and the company’s stock plunged nearly five percent by the time the closing bell rang on Wall Street Monday.

Finally deleted my @facebook account. If you're angry about what facebook has done with our data then just #deletefacebook We all moved on from MySpace we can move on from facebook too. Remember we aren't the customers we are the product #CambridgeAnalytica — Eric (@ecarpen) March 17, 2018

https://twitter.com/FinnDen/status/975076265257553920https://twitter.com/Rosie/status/975838280787906562

The Cambridge Analytica scandal now up to 5th place in the list of reasons to delete Facebook behind 4. Racist uncles

3. Aunts sharing shite memes

2. Screenshots of jokes you saw on Twitter 4 days ago

1. It’s just a creche for morons — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) March 19, 2018

Attacker: [fraudulently exfiltrates huge amounts of data from Facebook]

Facebook: Hey, delete that bro, okay?

Attacker: Okay, I guess.

<Three years pass>

Facebook: You really deleted it?

Attacker: Nah — Alt US Cyber Command (@AltCyberCommand) March 17, 2018

Facebook and Google make money from selling your data and tweaking their algorithms to target and manipulate you. Never forget that, it’s that simple. If you dislike it then delete your accounts and stop using their services. This latest scandal is the tip of a giant iceberg. — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 18, 2018