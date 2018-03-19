The #DeleteFacebook Movement Is Gaining A Lot Of Momentum

The Guardian’s explosive report on Cambridge Analytica’s privacy violation of using of data compiled by Facebook to help shape the outcome the 2016 election has led to a growing backlash dubbed #DeleteFacebook. The “information warfare,” which was shaped by Steve Bannon and Breitbart money-man Robert Mercer to help the Trump campaign is now under investigation in the United Kingdom and the United States, with Facebook left without an explanation of how Cambridge Analytica acquired the information of 50 million users.
Now people are taking matters into their own hands, calling to #DeleteFacebook. In the ensuing fallout, Facebook’s security chief has reportedly walked away from the company after disagreeing with how they should handle disinformation, and the company’s stock plunged nearly five percent by the time the closing bell rang on Wall Street Monday.
